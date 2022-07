Seabury Hall will host its annual golf tournament at the Wailea Blue Course on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Registration for the event is now open at seaburyhall.org/golf. Novice and experienced players alike will have the opportunity to choose between two formats. Players on Maui will participate in an in-person round of golf on Sept. 10 with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. Pre- and post-game meals will be provided along with the chance to compete for prizes at multiple golf contests.

GOLF ・ 14 HOURS AGO