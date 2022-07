Area law enforcement has announced another arrest in connection with an ongoing investigation involving trafficking of illegal drugs during the Independence Day Holiday in the Fond du Lac area. The Lake Winnebago MEG Drug Unit, Fond du Lac County and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out of state individual in possession of large quantities of illegal drugs following a traffic stop on Highway 151 in Fond du Lac County. Law enforcement seized approximately 10 pounds of marijuana, THC wax, over seven pounds of THC edibles, and quantities of suspected heroin, psylocibin mushrooms, ketamine, LSD, oxycodone, over $21,000 cash and a loaded handgun. The vehicle was also seized.

6 DAYS AGO