Disneyland App Introduces Car Finder Feature

Photo : Getty Images

Have you ever spent a long day at Disneyland, then get back to the parking structure and completely forgot where you parked?!

Later this year, the theme park will launch a feature on its app allowing guests to tag their parking spot, The Walt Disney Co. announced. The car locator uses location technology to save guests' parking information and will be free for all to use.

Once the feature is available at Disneyland Resort, visitors can open the Disneyland app and tap the car locator card on the home screen or menu.

The feature works best when Location Services, Bluetooth and Notifications are enabled on mobile devices, the company said.

The car locator feature will be available at Walt Disney World this summer and at Disneyland Resort later this year.