ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Daniel Kaluuya not returning for ‘Black Panther’ sequel

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TO5Dj_0gfAnZtS00

Daniel Kaluuya will not be appearing in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

The British actor, 33, played W’Kabi in the 2018 Marvel and Disney blockbuster, “Black Panther.” He was the best friend and confidant of T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, and head of security for the Border Tribe, Variety reported.

Jacqueline Coley of Rotten Tomatoes was the first to tweet the news on Wednesday.

According to Variety, Kaluuya was asked to reprise his role but said he had already committed to star in Jordan Peele’s horror film, “Nope,” which opens on July 22.

Kaluuya received an Academy Award nomination for best actor in Peele’s 2017 film, “Get Out.”

Original film stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett had already been confirmed for the sequel, but Kaluuya’s status had been unclear until Wednesday, Variety reported.

The “Black Panther” sequel has faced several hurdles since Boseman died of colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020.

The film was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with several stars testing positive, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In August 2021, Wright was injured while performing a sequence involving a stunt rig, the entertainment news outlet reported.

Production was halted in November 2021 while Wright continued to recover.

Filming resumed in January, and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is scheduled to open in theaters on Nov. 11, 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Photos: Daniel Kaluuya through the years Here are some memorable photos of actor Daniel Kaluuya through the years. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Lightyear’ Gets Disney+ Premiere Date

Disney and Pixar have announced that their latest animated feature Lightyear will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting August 3rd. “‘Lightyear’ looks amazing on the big screen, of course, but we are so excited to bring it to Disney+,” said the film’s director Angus MacLane in a statement. “We devoted years of our lives to this film and we are so proud of it. We want to share it with as many people as possible. Disney+ not only gives more fans an opportunity to see ‘Lightyear,’ it gives us all the means to see it again and again.”
NFL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
81K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy