ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Capitol riot hearings raise questions of presidential power

By GARY FIELDS
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oE6eV_0gfAlEfr00
Capitol Riot Presidential Guardrails FILE - With the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. The January 6 committee investigation of the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the events leading up to the capitol insurrection raise questions about former President Donald Trump's role and whether he committed crimes. As illuminating have been the various schemes and talking points that have come up from witnesses that highlight what a president has the authority to do. Government and legal experts say the bigger question is can limits be put on that presidential authority to make sure there are no repeats of 2020 in future administrations. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee's investigation of the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the events leading up to the U.S. Capitol insurrection is raising questions about former President Donald Trump's role and whether he committed crimes.

The various schemes and talking points that witnesses have revealed also highlight what a president has the authority to do.

Government and legal experts say the bigger question is: Can further limits be put on presidential authority to make sure there are no repeats of 2020 in future administrations?

WHAT LAWS FORM THE BASIS FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL POWERS IN QUESTION?

There are two primary ones: the Insurrection Act, first enacted in 1792, and the National Emergencies Act of 1976.

The Insurrection Act is a long-standing presidential power that gives the president wide latitude to use military forces to stop a rebellion or domestic violence. Military forces are normally barred by the Posse Comit­atus Act from joining in civilian law enforce­ment actions.

Elizabeth Goitein, senior director of the liberty and national security program at the Brennan Center for Justice, said the insurrection “in my opinion” could have been the catalyst for the president to invoke the act and bring in the military to escort congressional lawmakers out of the proceedings for their safety. “That doesn’t mean Donald Trump would have been the president, but it would have thrown a wrench in the works," she said.

Under the NEA, dozens of statutory authorities become available to any president when national emergencies are declared. They include everything from severe weather responses to civil disorder. Congress can vote to terminate the declaration, but if the president vetoes, a two-thirds supermajority is required to overcome the veto.

“The statute itself doesn't say what an emergency is. It leaves it up to the president,” said Chris Edelson, assistant professor of government at American University. “That means an unscrupulous president can use it" for ill purposes. It is up to Congress to rein in the president, he said.

WHAT ISSUES WERE RAISED AT THE LAST HEARING?

In the most recent hearing, former White House counsel Pat Cipillone discussed a rancorous meeting in which Trump's outside legal team brought a draft executive order to seize the states' voting machines. In his testimony Cipollone said the plan was a terrible idea. It had been floated before.

“You can't preemptively seize voting machines. If there was a reason to do so, you need a court order,” Edelson said.

At the same meeting, there were a range of theories pushed, including invoking martial law. It was an idea Trump adviser Michael Flynn had floated before, along with seizing the voting machines.

WHAT ABOUT MARTIAL LAW?

Under the Insurrection Act the president can call on the military in certain circumstances, but they are intended to support civilian law enforcement. One example was the use of the military during the 1992 Los Angeles riots. Under martial law the military takes over the function of the civilian government.

Martial law, said Goitein, “gives me nightmares" because the law is unsettled. “The whole concept of martial law, there's not even an agreed upon definition of what it is," she said.

ARE THERE GUARDRAILS TO PREVENT FUTURE PRESIDENTS FROM ABUSING POWER?

The House passed the Protecting Our Democracy bill last year and sent it to the Senate. The legislation would prevent presidents from pardoning themselves, strengthen reporting requirements for campaigns, and clarify and enhance criminal penalties for campaigns that accept foreign information sought or obtained for political advantage.

The Senate has taken no action on the proposal. Without congressional action, the questions over presidential power and its expansiveness remain open. "The Constitution assumes that checks and balances work. If the president goes too far, Congress will rein him in,” said Edelson.

In Trump’s case, Congress has not shown an appetite for doing that.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearings at https://apnews.com/hub/capitol-siege.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

The Jan. 6 hearings are a nonstop Trump takedown. And Kevin McCarthy enabled it.

In the history of American politics, there is a pantheon of poorly thought-out decisions and acts of political malpractice that includes everything from starting a land war in Asia, raising taxes after saying “read my lips - no new taxes,” operating a recording system in the Oval Office, and riding in a tank (when your last name is Dukakis).
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

DOJ eyes Trump after feds raid Trump ally, seize phones

Federal investigators raided Trump ally Jeffrey Clark’s home as part of the sprawling inquiry into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Clark has repeatedly pled the Fifth in his testimony to the Jan. 6 committee. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the raid with Neal Katyal, who links the raid directly to Donald Trump himself. Katyal asserts that “conspiracy takes two to tango” and that “it is unthinkable that there is now not a criminal investigation at the Justice Department right now and that Donald Trump is part of that investigation.” June 24, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Former Trump staffer says she put Hutchinson in touch with Cheney

A former staffer under the Trump administration said she put Cassidy Hutchinson in touch with the House committee investigating Jan. 6 and encouraged her to testify. Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House director of strategic communications and friend of Hutchinson, said she connected her to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) "a couple months ago" and that Hutchinson spoke to the committee behind closed doors prior to her in-person testimony on Tuesday.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Emergencies Act#House
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
Salon

Ginni Thomas said she “can’t wait” for Jan. 6 interview. Now her lawyer says it’s too “stressful”

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) An attorney for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas argued that she should not have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
MSNBC

Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
POTUS
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
104K+
Followers
113K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy