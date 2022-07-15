UK weather – live: Heatwave rail disruption and NHS ‘surge’ expected with chance of 40C

Train passengers are being warned of major disruption from extreme heat on rail lines as ministers said the NHS was braced for a “surge” in demand.

Avanti West Coast warned passengers travelling between London Euston and Scotland that services could be cancelled at short notice over the weekend, with delays and changes to timetables on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the government said it was preparing for a surge in demand on the NHS and other services due to a forecast of potentially record-breaking temperatures next week.

After a meeting of the Cobra committee this afternoon, Kit Malthouse, the Cabinet Office minister, said the government will also focus on spreading awareness of the risks of extreme heat and advise people to check on vulnerable family and neighbours.

The Met Office forecasts temperatures of 35C in some parts of the UK from Sunday to Tuesday, with some models suggesting Britain may see 40C heat.

The forecaster has issued an updated “amber” extreme heat warning for much of England and Wales over the three-day period.