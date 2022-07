BOSTON — Think of your immune system as an army. Its duty is to protect and defend the body from its enemies: disease-causing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. It detects and obliterates emerging tumors and cleans up its messes made in the line of duty. This army’s mission statement: always differentiate between self and non-self, sparing self, and disabling non-self. If the army fails to make this distinction, it can mistakenly launch an assault against self – not-so-friendly fire — causing autoimmune disorders.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO