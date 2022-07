Corey Sanchez (San Jose State University) from the Mankato MoonDogs earned his first Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night throwing seven innings with seven strikeouts giving up two hits and allowed one run to score. Sanchez has thrown a total of 3o innings with 23 strikeouts earning his third win of the second half of the season. Sanchez led the MoonDogs to their second win in a row defeating the Duluth Huskies.

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO