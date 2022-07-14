ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

According to Yelp, This is the Best Ice Cream in Missouri

By Doc Holliday
KICK AM 1530
KICK AM 1530
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yelp thinks it knows everything. I'm skeptical, but interested in what they claim is the best ice cream in the state of Missouri. In case you didn't know, Sunday, July 17 is National Ice Cream Day. They should have made it to be Monday so we could all have the day...

kickam1530.com

Comments / 1

Related
KOLR10 News

Most valuable crops grown in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Restaurants
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
KISS 106

House For Sale in Missouri Could Be Used For a Superhero Lair

There is so much uniqueness in this roundhouse for sale including this is the first time it's been on the market. I saw this on Zillow Gone Wild and I just had to share. This is a custom-built round steel home on the market for the first time located in the heart of St. Peters, Missouri this 6,714 square-foot home is more like a superhero lair. Floor after floor after floor, this home has so much room for a superhero to hide and have superhero meetings. The house is surrounded by three acres of wooded land to hide from villains and fans, a massive garage to park all the superhero cars, and maybe boats, and a home office with a private entrance so no one knows your secret identity. See. perfect for a superhero.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Stall Info#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#The Best Ice Cream#National Ice Cream Day#Cookies And Creamery#Basketball Court
1070 KHMO-AM

Hilarious Sign Wars Has One Missouri Town Roasting Each Other

Get ready to laugh as one town in Missouri has decided to go toe-to-toe in a sign war battle over ice cream. A Marshall, Missouri Dairy Queen and McDonald's have started a sign war over ice cream and both are coming up with some creative signs. Some are really funny and I found myself laughing as I read them, and some might be a bit too harsh, but it's all for fun. According to today.com McDonald's when they asked,
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri auctions off unclaimed property in Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Gold coins, foreign currency, jewelry, even baseball cards are some of the thousands of things up for auction in Independence this week. All items in the auction are from safe deposit boxes that have been turned over to the Treasurer’s Office by banks and credit unions. Financial institutions turn over the boxes after the owners haven’t paid for them for five-years.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Thrillist

More Ice Cream Was Recalled This Week

When we talk about National Ice Cream Month, we want to talk about hot summer days and delicious, chilly cones. Instead, we're talking about ice cream recalls. Big Olaf Creamery announced a recall of its ice cream, which has been linked to a listeria outbreak that caused nearly two dozen illnesses, more than 20 hospitalizations, and at least one death.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Western Iowa Today

Missouri swimmer likely infected with amoeba in Iowa dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri resident infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake has died. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the patient died due to primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri ameba. Health officials say they believe the parasite was contracted at Lake of Three Fires near Bedford, Iowa, about two hours north of Kansas City. The name and age of the patient will not be released. Iowa officials closed the Lake of Three Fires State Park near Taylor County as a precaution on July 7. The beach remains closed.
IOWA STATE
Laclede Record

Latest Ozarks Amp show hosts slew of Missouri musicians

Every once in a while, you witness a live performance that really makes you stop to appreciate music. Saturday night was one of those times. In a stroke of sheer luck for Missouri fans, the Ozarks Amphitheater hosted a show in which each band had at least one member from the Show-Me state. The Comancheros opened the show, followed by The Kentucky Headhunters and The Ozark Mountain Daredevils.
MISSOURI STATE
bluevalleypost.com

5 to Try: Post readers pick the best pies in Johnson County 🥧

For this week’s edition of “5 to Try, we asked for Post readers’ recommendations for the best pies in Johnson County — and they didn’t disappoint. From classics like cherry pie to more specific flavors like butterscotch meringue, there’s a little bit of something for everyone on this list.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
foodmanufacturing.com

Missouri Dairy Recalls 'Chocolate to Die For' Ice Cream

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Belfonte Dairy announced a recall of 1.5-quarts (1.41L)“Chocolate to Die For” Premium Ice Cream produced at its Kansas City ice cream manufacturing facility. The product may contain undeclared peanuts. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy