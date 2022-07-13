New Outbound Rotary Exchange Students Receive Brenda Morrow Scholarship Awards

Niagara University alumna Maryalice Demler, ’86, anchor/reporter at WGRZ-TV in Buffalo, N.Y., and member of NU’s Board of Trustees, won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Investigative Journalism, one of the most prestigious in news, for her report “Defunding the Mayor.” Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that demonstrate excellence, exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community, and uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics. They are named in honor of Edward R. Murrow, a television news pioneer whose name is synonymous with journalistic excellence.
