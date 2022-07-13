ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Outbound Rotary Exchange Students Receive Brenda Morrow Scholarship Awards

Cover picture for the articleYouth Services Chairman of the Rotary Club of Jamestown, Cheri Krull, presented Josie Mason and Soren Kaiser with $750 Brenda Morrow Scholarships to help defray their travel and visa...

jamestowngazette.com

Prevention Works Chicken BBQ Fundraiser

Prevention Works will be having their Weidner’s Chicken BBQ Fundraiser on Tuesday, July 26th from 3:30pm-6:30pm at the Forest Masonic Lodge, 321 E. Main St., Fredonia, NY. Drive-thru only. Tickets are $14 and include a half chicken, potato salad, green beans, and a roll with butter. Tickets can be...
FREDONIA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Local Developer, Restaurateur To Purchase White Inn

FREDONIA – Local businessman Steve St. George, owner of St. George Enterprises, Inc., announced that he, along with restaurant partner Devin Jones, intend to purchase the historic White Inn in downtown Fredonia. According to St. George and Jones, the iconic structure will be returned to its original splendor as...
FREDONIA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Waterford's Heritage May Be Fading

Making its 49th comeback, the Heritage Days Festival continues. Waterford's community missed the exciting tradition because everyone couldn't enjoy a funnel cake or shop handmade jewelry for two years because of covid-19. But according to volunteer JoAnne Weary, the festival is about Waterford's heritage. However, over the years, the focus changed.
WATERFORD, PA
niagara.edu

NU Alumna Recognized with Award for Excellence in Investigative Journalism

Niagara University alumna Maryalice Demler, ’86, anchor/reporter at WGRZ-TV in Buffalo, N.Y., and member of NU’s Board of Trustees, won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Investigative Journalism, one of the most prestigious in news, for her report “Defunding the Mayor.” Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that demonstrate excellence, exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community, and uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics. They are named in honor of Edward R. Murrow, a television news pioneer whose name is synonymous with journalistic excellence.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Retired Marines Pass Through Chautauqua County on 'The Long Road'

Two retired U.S. Marines traveled through northern Chautauqua County this week as part of a cross-country journey in support of U.S. Missing in Action and Killed in Action cases from all wars and conflicts. Justin "J.D." LeHew and Coleman "Rocky" Kinzer are on a mission called "The Long Road," walking 3,365 miles along the entire span of Route 20. WDOE News spoke with them as they went through Fredonia on Tuesday. LeHew says their trek began on June 6th in Boston, Massachusetts and will finish at the western end of Route 20 in Newport, Oregon...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

DEC Tracking New Threat to Beech Trees

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced that Beech Leaf Disease (BLD), which affects all species of beech trees, was identified in 35 counties in New York State to date. DEC began tracking BLD in 2018 after it was confirmed in Chautauqua County. Fourteen of the...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

“Natural Burial” Services Coming To Lakeview Cemetery In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown Cemetery has started to offer “natural burial” services, with the first plots now becoming available as the graveyard looks to expand the way they do business. Technically, this isn’t the first time Lakeview Cemetery in Jamestown has offered natural burials, in fact, the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Beloved Local BMX Course Reopens In Chautauqua County

BEMUS POINT – A beloved and well-known BMX course has officially reopened for the first time in years, featuring new improvements for locals. Charlie’s BMX Track recently underwent updates, making the off-road biking track safer and more fun for racers and spectators alike. “We’ve been changing a lot...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WGRZ TV

Burgerfest returns to Hamburg

The 36th annual event is in the Village of Hamburg. Along with delicious food, there will be inflatable rides, arts and crafts, and a car show.
HAMBURG, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 15 - July 17

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there is plenty happening throughout Western New York as several local festivals make their return. Buffalo’s Italian Heritage Festival returns to Hertel Avenue. After it was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19, Buffalo's...
Power 93.7 WBLK

NFTA Offering Free Bus Service in Western New York

With so many great shows, concerts, and events happening in Buffalo and Western New York this summer, some people might be concerned about how they are going to get around. Thanks to a recent announcement from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, getting around the 716 just got a little bit easier.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Hamburg and Salamanca Woman Charged in Great Valley Trespass

A Hamburg woman and a Salamanca woman were charged after an unwanted person incident in Great Valley early Saturday morning. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Andrea E. White and 25-year-old Sherisse C. John with trespass and charges are also pending for criminal mischief. The charges...
GREAT VALLEY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Unlike Most Businesses, Dave's Place Thrives During The Pandemic

In the middle of Townville, off Route 77, is an eight-year running, hidden gem. They call it Dave's Place. Chad Wise is the owner of the restaurant. He's super grateful for how steady business has been during the pandemic. Instead of business decreasing, it's increasing for him. "People didn't have...
TOWNVILLE, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York In Middle Of Drought

It has been a very dry July for much of the country including here in Western New York. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has announced that parts of Western New York are currently in the middle of a drought. It will be a while before we have some more...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

California Company Purchases 9 Erie Properties through Repository Sale

Erie City Council recently approved a resolution that will allow a company from California to purchase vacant properties on the city's east side. Council voted 6 to 1 in favor of the repository sale of nine properties throughout the city. The repository sale process allows the city to sell vacant...
ERIE, PA
2 On Your Side

Drought conditions defined for parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just one week after all of Western New York showed up on the New York state Drought Monitor map and little rain over the past 7 days, drought-like conditions have gotten worse to the point of a now defined drought for portions of the area. In...
BUFFALO, NY

