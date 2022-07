It was pleasing to see another solid performance and result from Saturday’s game at Dundee United, and it was interesting to note the lack of substitutions in the game, with only two subs made during the 90 minutes. One of the starters replaced was Bailey Wright, in his first run out of the pre-season, and the other was Ross Stewart, whose every physical encounter must have Alex Neil wincing at present, given the lack of striking options we currently have.

