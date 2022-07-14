Swatch Group Upbeat as China Comes Out of Lockdown
ZURICH (Reuters) -Swatch Group stuck to its forecast for double-digit sales growth this year after pandemic lockdowns in China had less impact than feared on the world's biggest watchmaker's first-half results on Thursday. The maker of Omega watches, which generated more than 40% of its sales in Greater China...
HONG KONG (Reuters) - China has demanded that the United States immediately cancel its latest arms sale to Taiwan, the Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the country's Ministry of National Defence. The Pentagon said on Friday that the U.S. State Department had approved the potential sale of military...
(Reuters) -Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co on Tuesday posted a 41% increase in second-quarter adjusted profit compared to the first quarter, and predicted years of growth in demand for drilling. Driven by high oil prices, the gain was in spite of a $344 million hit from the company winding down...
LONDON (Reuters) - The Ukraine war shows that the West's dominance is coming to an end as China rises to superpower status in partnership with Russia at one of the most significant inflection points in centuries, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said. The world, Blair said, was at a...
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's government warned on Tuesday it would take "forceful measures" if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, after the Financial Times said https://on.ft.com/3B0jKgc she would go to the Chinese-claimed island next month. Pelosi and her delegation will also visit Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore, and...
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that a visit to Tawian by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would seriously undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the United States would bear the consequences of its response. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, who was speaking at regular...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense agreed with Lockheed Martin Corp to build about 375 F-35 fighter jets over three years, the two parties said on Monday, amid expectations the price of the most common version of the aircraft would increase due to inflation and slower production. "We...
BOSTON (AP) — A popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities, posing a potential danger to users’ safety, national security and supply chains, cybersecurity researchers have found. A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says the flaws could let attackers remotely hijack device-equipped vehicles, cutting off fuel to them and otherwise seizing control while they travel. The researchers say users should immediately disable the MV720 GPS tracker until a fix becomes available. The report was released Tuesday to coincide with an advisory from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency listing five vulnerabilities. BitSight said it tried unsuccessfully for months — beginning in September, with CISA joining it in late April — to engage the manufacturer, Shenzen-based MiCODUS, in discussion addressing the vulnerabilities. The Associated Press telephoned and emailed the company but got no response. A person who answered a phone number listed on its website was unable to respond in English.
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish engineering group Atlas Copco reported second-quarter earnings on Tuesday which beat market forecasts on the back of strong demand, sending its shares 3% higher. The company has seen rising demand from chipmakers amid a global shortage of semiconductors over the past quarters, but higher costs and...
LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Hot night time temperatures are hindering firefighting responses across Europe and worsening health conditions as bedtime fails to provide a cooling reprieve, experts said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Russian natural gas embargo would cause deep recessions in Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Italy unless countries can cooperate more to share alternative supplies, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. IMF researchers said in a blog posting that some countries could face shortages of...
BRUSSELS (AP) — Expecting that Russian President Vladimir Putin will cut off vast natural gas supplies to the European Union, the bloc’s head office is set to propose energy cuts and savings Wednesday that might make for a much colder winter, but one without massive disruptions. Since Russia...
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took a step to mending their troubled relationship with a fist bump, but the U.S. leader left the kingdom on Saturday with few big successes and doubts as to whether the visit was worth it.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Two New York state residents were charged with illegally using funds from Chinese and Singaporean investors to donate $600,000 to then-President Donald Trump's re-election campaign in 2017, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday. The scheme was part of an effort by Sherry Li and Lianbo Wang to showcase...
HAVANA (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Cuba delivered the bad news to residents Monday evening that there was no end in sight to blackouts disrupting their lives and the economy. Power outages were a major cause of widespread social unrest a year ago and have continued to plague the island in recent months even as the protest movement mostly died out.
(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday that Ukrainians would never accept Canada's decision to return a gas turbine intended for a Russian pipeline because it would encourage more sanctions violations. Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that he had talked...
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia may reinstate the budget rule that diverts excess oil revenues into its rainy-day fund, setting a new cut-off oil price of $60 per barrel, a source close to the Kremlin said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier report. The rule was fully suspended after harsh Western sanctions imposed...
GEORGETOWN (Reuters) - For the poor, small South American country of Guyana, there's no time like the present when it comes to reaping the rewards of its offshore oil jackpot. With sky-high oil prices, a transition to renewable energy on the horizon and 750,000 citizens desperate for better lives, Guyana is putting its foot on the gas to exploit it vast oil reserves, even if that means sacrificing some longer-term gains.
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Tuesday announced new aircraft orders from Porter Airlines and Alaska Air Group Inc as it participates in the Farnborough Airshow in the UK. Embraer said Canada-based Porter Airlines has ordered an additional 20 E195-E2 aircraft to support its expansion plan in...
(Reuters) - British military intelligence said on Tuesday Russia has struggled to sustain effective offensive combat power since the start of its invasion of Ukraine and the problem is likely becoming increasingly acute. "As well as dealing with severe under-manning, Russian planners face a dilemma between deploying reserves to the...
