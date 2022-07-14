ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Ivan James Juarez Redday

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 19, 2000 - July 10, 2022. Full obituary will be published...

www.redlakenationnews.com

cityofsavage.com

Who is Marion W. Savage?

Many people know that Marion W. Savage owned the legendary Dan Patch, but did you also know that he was a prominent businessman and a genius at promotion? Marion Savage was born on a small farm in Iowa in 1859 and was the son of a country doctor. He loved horses and literally grew up with them. In 1881, he married, and because it had always been his desire to own a farm, he purchased land in Iowa. But high water ruined his crops, forcing him to quit farming. His uncle offered him a job as a clerk at the local drug store. Still interested in farmers' problems, he watched the purchases made by farmers for their livestock and decided to manufacture the supplies himself. He partnered with a "friend" who soon made off with all their funds, leaving Savage almost penniless. So, in 1886, Savage sought a new start and headed for the Twin Cities. Minneapolis had become the center of expanding dairy, farming, and livestock industries. Here Savage started a stock food company which became the International Stock Food Company. His factory, which specialized in stock feed and veterinary supply products, covered 18- acres of land in Minneapolis and employed 425 people. Though still a young man, he built what became the largest stock-food business in the world, and through his unique advertising methods, he became one of the more talked about businessmen in America.
SAVAGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis woman pinned by ATV in Stearns County

LAKE HENRY TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 21-year-old woman was pinned by an ATV Sunday afternoon on 345th Avenue in Lake Henry Township.Deputies found a 2018 Honda side-by-side ATV overturned in a drainage ditch when they arrived at the scene of the accident after receiving a 911 call reporting the accident at 12:17 p.m. Police say the victim, Prisma Osorto of Minneapolis, was driving the ATV when it became stuck. Efforts to free the vehicle resulted in it overturning in the ditch and pinning Osorto underneath.Individuals at the scene were able to free the victim and call for help.Osorto was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital for her injuries.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota native makes history in Blue Angels fighter squadron

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Move over, Tom Cruise: The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels have added a slate of new pilots to their 2023 air show season. While the branch says hundreds of women have served alongside the Blue Angels over the last 55 years, Lieutenant Amanda Lee will take the reigns as the group's first female F/A-18E/F Super Hornet demonstration pilot.
PENSACOLA, FL
Washington Examiner

Minneapolis again displays the brain rot of the Black Lives Matter movement

In summer 2020, Minneapolis amplified the voices of Black Lives Matter activists. Two years later, the city is now showing how racial politics rots the brains of activists and journalists alike. Andrew “Tekle” Sundberg, a black man, was shot and killed by police. This is all that Black Lives Matter...
swnewsmedia.com

St. Paul woman injured in eight-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Jordan

A 30-year-old St. Paul woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. Highway 169 in Jordan on Saturday, July 16, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Anna Biedenbender was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment, the state patrol said. She was in serious condition Monday, July 18, a spokesperson at the medical center said.
JORDAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 people killed in Moorhead crash with two semis identified

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Three members of a Twin Cities family killed when their SUV was crushed between two semitrailers on an interstate have been identified.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robert and Linda Correll, both 65, of Ham Lake, and 89-year-old Shirley Gatke, of Blaine, were killed Friday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Moorhead, about 2 miles from the North Dakota border.Relatives say the Corrells were married for 44 years and Gatkze was Linda Correll's mother.The patrol said a semi driven by a 58-year-old Wells man was stopped in a construction zone, as was the SUV. A second semi struck the SUV from behind and pushed it into the rear of the first semi.The semi that failed to stop was operated by Penner International, based in Steinbach, Manitoba. Neither semi-driver was hurt.
MOORHEAD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Someone in Minnesota misses Powerball jackpot by one number

(Roseville, MN) -- Someone in Minnesota is $50,000 richer. A Powerball ticket sold at the Moorhead Hornbacher’s matched four of the first five numbers drawn and the Powerball -- only one number from winning the jackpot. The winner, who has not yet claimed their prize, can do so through the mail or in person at the Minnesota Lottery Office in Roseville. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. The winning Powerball numbers from July 13th were 22-23-36-47-63 and the Powerball was 2.
ROSEVILLE, MN
Axios Twin Cities

What to do this weekend in the Twin Cities: July 15-17, 2022

🖌 Over 150 artists will be at Minnehaha Park for this weekend's Minnehaha Falls Art Festival , and every booth will have at least one item under $30. Free. 🎷 The Lowertown Blues and Funk Fest is back on Saturday with all day music at Dual Citizen Brewing in St. Paul. Free, with a VIP option. 🚤 Bring your boats, floats and lifejackets to a “Float-In” movie on the shores of Silver Lake tomorrow night. This year’s film is the iconic Minnesota movie “The Mighty Ducks.” Free. 🚗 Check out hot rods and muscle cars (without the noise) at...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Original David Fong's restaurant to close in Bloomington

David Fong's, which has served Chinese cuisine to Bloomington residents since 1958, is closing. The restaurant announced that its location at 94th and Lyndale will close later this summer, coinciding with the retirement of Edward Fong, the second-generation owner and operator. The two other David Fong's restaurants in the Twin...
kfgo.com

1 killed, 5 injured in crash after Minneapolis police chase

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KFGO) – A 6-year-old girl was killed, and five people were injured after a police pursuit in a Minneapolis suburb ended in a crash between a suspect with an outstanding warrant and a passing vehicle, authorities said. Brooklyn Center police were chasing the man Friday afternoon...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Burrito Loco reopening after shooting shattered window

MINNEAPOLIS -- The operators of Dinkytown restaurant Burrito Loco said it will reopen Monday after closing earlier this month when gunfire shattered one of its windows.The shooting occurred outside the restaurant around 12:30 a.m. on July 8. No one was hurt, and no arrests were made.At the time, the restaurant's operators said it would be closed "until further notice." "We value the safety of our staff and guests that support our establishment and cannot condone the actions of last night," a statement on Burrito Loco's Facebook page read.Burrito Loco will reopen Monday "with additional safety measures in place," according to the Facebook page.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

