ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

StrongHearts Native Helpline Statement - Impacts of the Roe v. Wade Decision on Native American and Alaska Native Women Sexual Violence Victim-Survivors

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe June 24 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the constitutional right to an abortion will adversely impact Native American and Alaska Native victim-survivors of sexual violence in several ways. The ruling paves the way for national criminalization of abortion. A number of states, including Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota,...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy