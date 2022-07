There's hardly any mystery left in Major League Baseball. There's a leaderboard for everything that can be measured. There's been an explosion in the data available to fans - spin rates, exit velocities, even a baserunner's lead. A player's performance can be boiled down to one number such as wins above replacement, which is imperfect but remains a quantum leap from batting average, earned run average, and all the counting stats.

