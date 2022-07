ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A bridge project resuming in Ithaca. South Cayuga Street bridge work resumes Monday. The roadway will be reduced to one lane and sidewalk from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the work week. Flaggers will direct traffic. Anyone parked on East Spencer Street will be let out by flaggers.

