In West Virginia, Banks Cite Green Criticism As Red State Credential

By Ross Kerber
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to keep doing business in West Virginia amid a review of energy lending policies, several top U.S. banks cited criticism from climate activists as evidence they are not boycotting fossil fuels. The arguments -- shown in documents provided to Reuters under a public records request -- mark a...

www.ibtimes.com

International Business Times

U.S. State Department Approves Potential Arms Sales Worth $1.5bn - Pentagon

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of HIMARS rocket systems to Estonia, missiles to Norway and torpedoes to South Korea in separate deals that could be worth more than $1.5 billion in all, the Pentagon said on Friday. The sales comes as European countries increase arms purchases...
International Business Times

Oil Rises On Prospects Of Less Aggressive U.S. Rate Hike

Oil prices rose on Friday amid prospects of a less aggressive U.S. rate hike, although worries about a recovery in demand capped gains. Brent crude futures for September delivery rose 94 cents, or 1.0%, to $100.04 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while WTI crude rose 63 cents, or 0.7%, to $96.41 a barrel.
International Business Times

Oil Rises On Saudi Oil Production Expectations

Oil prices rose on Friday after a U.S. official told Reuters an immediate Saudi oil output boost is not expected, with further support from indications that the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates less aggressively than anticipated. Brent crude futures for September delivery rose 76 cents, or 0.77%, to...
State
Texas State
State
West Virginia State
International Business Times

Judge In Twitter V. Musk Once Made Rare Ruling: Ordering A Deal To Close

The judge overseeing Twitter Inc's $44 billion lawsuit against Elon Musk has a no-nonsense reputation as well as the distinction of being one of the few jurists who has ever ordered a reluctant buyer to close a U.S. corporate merger. Kathaleen McCormick took over the role of chancellor or chief...
International Business Times

Stocks Stumble, Dollar Steadfast As Weak China Hardens Growth Worries

Asian stocks hit a two-year low on Friday and were heading for a weekly loss, while the dollar was set for its third week of gains as a fresh slew of rate hikes around the world deepened concerns about the outlook for global economic growth. Although wagers on a 100...
International Business Times

Analysis-Clients Of Crypto Lender Celsius Face Long Wait Over Fate Of Their Funds

Customers of crypto lender Celsius face a long and anxious wait to know how, when and even if they will get their money back after the company filed for bankruptcy, becoming one of the biggest victims of the collapse in crypto markets this year. Citing extreme market conditions, Celsius froze...
International Business Times

Analysis-Set Free Or Set Back? Manchin Narrows Biden's Climate Options

Senator Joe Manchin's decision to halt support for President Joe Biden's climate legislation after more than a year of negotiations has left Democrats with limited options to tackle climate change, an important goal for the president's base. The West Virginia senator, a conservative Democrat who is the biggest recipient of...
International Business Times

G20 Finance Chiefs Urged To Focus On Global Recovery Goals; Formal Communique Unlikely

Indonesia on Saturday urged G20 finance leaders to stay focused on their goals for global economic recovery, but sources said the meeting in Bali would likely end without a formal communique as Russia's war in Ukraine continues to divide the group. Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who is hosting...
International Business Times

EU Executive Proposes Import Ban On Russian Gold, Tweaks On Food Trade

The European Commission, the EU executive, formally proposed on Friday its latest package of sanctions against Moscow, including an import ban on Russian gold, and legal tweaks to prevent current measures from hampering food shipments. First reported by Reuters in June, the new measures are considered "a maintenance and alignment...
International Business Times

Turkish Businessman Extradited To U.S. To Face Laundering, Fraud Charges

Turkish businessman Sezgin Baran Korkmaz was extradited from Austria and arrived on Friday in Utah to face money laundering and wire fraud charges, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement. Korkmaz arrived in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. He was charged earlier in Utah with laundering more...
International Business Times

Skittles Are Toxic, U.S. Lawsuit Claims

Mars Inc has been sued by a consumer who claims that Skittles candies are unfit to eat because they contain a known toxin that the company had pledged six years ago to phase out. In a proposed class action filed on Thursday in the Oakland, California federal court, Jenile Thames...
International Business Times

Top Court Warns Hong Kong Against Risk Of Prosecuting 'Thought Crimes'

Hong Kong's highest court on Friday overturned the conviction of a protester for carrying plastic zip fasteners, with judges warning that the authorities' expanded interpretation of the law risked creating a "thought crime". Chan Chun-kit was sentenced to 5-1/2-months' jail by a lower court after his arrest in November 2019...
International Business Times

Recession Fears Loom Over U.S. Value Stocks

Fears of a potential economic slowdown are clouding the outlook for value stocks, which have outperformed broader indexes this year in the face of surging inflation and rising interest rates. Value stocks - commonly defined as those trading at a discount on metrics such as book value or price-to-earnings - have typically underperformed their growth counterparts over the past decade, when the S&P 500's gains were driven by tech-focused giants such as Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc. That dynamic shifted this year, as the Federal Reserve kicked off its first interest rate-hike cycle since 2018, disproportionately hurting growth stocks, which are more sensitive to higher interest rates. The Russell 1000 value index is down around 13% year-to-date, while the Russell 1000 growth index has fallen about 26%.
