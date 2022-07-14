ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Local Black-Owned Businesses to Be Featured Throughout the Asheville Tourists’ Season

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Asheville Tourists in conjunction with the Western NC Black Business Expo are proud to announce Black Business Nights Presented by UScellular. During five designated nights during the 2022 season five local Black-owned Businesses will be able to showcase their products or professional...

Folk Art Center a Rare Jewel on the Blue Ridge Parkway

Asheville is fortunate to have a unique combination of people, businesses, activities, and interesting side roads that come together to give it a depth of spirit unlike any other city in the South. Couple this cultivated luxury with the rugged, natural beauty of the mountains, and you have something that...
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Fresh at Farmers Markets This Week

Farmers markets are becoming more and more colorful each week! This week, plums made their way to market, as well as the very first harvests of corn and peppers. Find plums from Smallholding Farm at East Asheville Tailgate Market, as well as Creasman Farms, which is selling at West Asheville Tailgate Market and Asheville City Market. Lee’s One Fortune Farm brought both sweet corn and baby corn to Asheville City, Black Mountain, West Asheville, River Arts District, East Asheville markets. While they are sold out of baby corn after its success among shoppers, they should have more in another few weeks. But there will be plenty of sweet corn for the rest of the summer! Velvet Morning Farms had purple bell peppers as well as shishito peppers (which can be mild or spicy) at Asheville City Market. Full Sun Farm, at River Arts District and North Asheville markets, has jalapeño peppers. Southside Community Farmers Market has its monthly market date this Sunday, and you can find Tierra Fértil Coop and The AppaLatin Farmstead there with peppers as well.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FodorsTravel

You’re Going to the Wrong City in the Carolinas

When in the Carolinas, visitors usually gravitate toward the more touristy cities like Charleston or Asheville. But a new Southern belle is rapidly catching travelers’ attention. In the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Greenville, South Carolina, thrives. With the warmth of a small town and the urban planning...
WYFF4.com

2 more Upstate restaurants announce closures

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two more restaurants in the Upstate have announced closures. New England Seafood Of Greenville closed earlier this month. A Facebook post on the restaurant's page didn't give a reason for the closure but did say they are considering doing a food truck. And from the comments...
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

Viewer wants to know what is being built along Sweeten Creek Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 100 acres along Sweeten Creek Road just south of the Blue Ridge Parkway are being developed. "What is being built on Sweeten Creek Road across from the Carolina Day Athletic Complex,” a viewer named Allison wrote to Ask 13. The Busbee apartment...
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Grant Expands Robotics Opportunities for Buncombe, Henderson County Students

Nearly 12,000 students across North Carolina will benefit from $1.6 million in grants for robotics programs approved this month by the State Board of Education. In all, 18 school districts and one charter school statewide will share in the funding to support after-school programs aimed at developing student interest and proficiency in science and math through competitive robotics.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WTQR Q104.1

This Is The Best Hospital In North Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
HEALTH SERVICES
WYFF4.com

Police identify victim in Asheville shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville police are searching for a murder suspect after a shooting left a woman dead and a man injured. Police said they were called to S. French Broad Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Friday in response to reports of gunshot injuries. When they arrived, they say they...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

1 stabbed on Pelham Road, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was stabbed Friday afternoon, according to Greenville police. Police say it happened at 2:05 p.m. on Pelham Road. No suspect has been arrested at this time. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville Police: Rape suspect caught with fentanyl after trying to escape arrest

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man charged with sex crimes involving a child is facing more charges after trying to run from officers, according to the Asheville Police Department. Derek Carpenter, 23, was initially charged with two counts of second-degree forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape of a...
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man wanted, another missing in year-long case: BCSO

CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is wanted, and another is missing in a year-long missing person case in the Conover area, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Mark Ortiz, 23, is wanted for felonious disposal of a body and has not been arrested. Anthony...

