City Manager Nancy Brewer announced at the July 13 City Council meeting that the Lebanon Police Department will be giving inmates a weekend pass due to staff shortages. Inmates will be released on Thursday evening and are expected to return on Monday. Doing so will allow the two officers on duty during the weekend to continue patrolling the streets without interference, Brewer said. If the inmates don’t return, she expects the LPD will work with a judge to issue a warrant.

LEBANON, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO