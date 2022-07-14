Wisconsin Badgers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Some people in the state of Arkansas won’t even say his name anymore. That’s how much the animosity toward Chad Morris exists. It’s greater than Bret Bielema. It’s greater than John L. Smith. It’s greater than Bobby Petrino. OK, maybe not that last one. A heavy dose of schadenfreude wafted throughout the Natural State in the fall when Morris’ lone season at Allen High in Texas ended in disastrous fashion. Less than a year later, though, the man responsible for the two most sorry seasons in Arkansas’ modern history is back in the college game. Morris was hired as an offensive analyst at South Florida this week. He’ll be going to work for head coach Jeff Scott, a friend, as the two worked together at Clemson from 2011-14. The Bulls went 2-10 last year and 1-8 the year before under Scott, so Morris is wading into familiar territory. Morris was fired before the end of his second season at Arkansas. The Razorbacks went 2-10 with zero SEC wins in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Sam Pittman was his replacement and led the Hogs to a 9-4 record last year, their best season since 2011.

