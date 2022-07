Police chiefs from around the state met Monday with Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein to discuss gun violence, and to share a laundry list of police force needs. The chiefs said their departments are struggling to recruit and retain quality officers, and to deal with the mental health issues that they say are at the root of so many calls for service. Several chiefs expressed interest in co-responder policing, where a mental health professional accompanies officers on certain calls.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 19 HOURS AGO