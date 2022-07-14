ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

TSMC sees resilient chip sales boosting Q3; electronics demand cooling

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O77bn_0gf8mqkn00

TAIPEI, July 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan's TSMC (2330.TW) forecast revenue growth that could be the highest in 10 quarters, saying it was "highly confident" about its long-term prospects and touted demand for high-tech chips used in data centres and electric vehicles.

The outlook from the world's largest contract-chipmaker follows blow-out results for the April-June period that underscored resilient demand amid a chip crunch caused by pandemic-fuelled sales of smartphones and laptops.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is a major Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier and the results are also testament to demand for the iPhone 13 despite record global inflation and worries of a looming recession. read more

They are likely to ease some worries after several chipmakers, including Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) recently sounded the alarm that chip shortages turned it a glut in some sectors, as soaring inflation and China's COVID-19 curbs have squashed demand for electronics. read more

The results helped European chip stocks including STMicroelectronics , and Infineon (IFXGn.DE), buck a fall in the pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX).

TSMC, whose clients include chip majors such as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O), also signalled that demand was cooling from consumer electronics customers who would reduce chip stockpiles over the next few quarters into 2023.

"After two years of pandemic-driven stay-home demand, this type of adjustment is reasonable in our view," TSMC's Chief Executive Officer C. C. Wei told an online earnings briefing.

But he said that long-term demand for TSMC's chips was "firmly in place" and any upcoming down cycle would not be as big as in 2008.

"Despite ongoing inventory adjustment and macro uncertainties, the structural growth trajectory in the long-term semiconductor demand remains firm. We expect our capacity to remain tight and our business to be more resilient."

Other chipmakers such as Samsung Electronics have also highlighted demand from data-centre customers. read more

INFLATION BITES

TSMC said its capital expenditures this year will skim the lower end of its previous guidance of $40 billion to $44 billion, with some expenses pushed to next year because of a delay in the delivery of some chip-making equipment.

It also said inflation posed a challenge, echoing comments from Intel Corp (INTC.O), which has said it is planning to raise chip prices because of rising costs. read more

In May, Japan's Nikkei business daily reported TSMC had warned clients for the second time in less than a year that it planned to raise prices.

TSMC has not confirmed the report, saying instead that its pricing was strategic, not opportunistic.

Shares in TSMC have fallen about 23% so far this year - valuing the firm at $408.3 billion - compared with a 35% slump in the Philadelphia Semiconductor index (.SOX).

TSMC said it expected third-quarter revenue to surge to between $19.8 billion and $20.6 billion from $14.88 billion a year earlier. It raised its 2022 revenue growth forecast to mid-30s percentage from an earlier 26% to 29% range.

In the second quarter ended June 30, TSMC's revenue rose 36.6%, and net profit surged 76.4% - the biggest jump in eight quarters - handily beating market estimates.

TSMC's net profit for April-June rose to a record T$237.0 billion ($7.94 billion), above the T$219.13 billion average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 29.8600 Taiwan dollars)

Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Writing by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year-on-year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sayantani Ghosh
Entrepreneur

2 Strong Stocks That Have a High Chance of Beating the Market

Surging inflation, the Fed's tighter monetary policy, and prospects of an economic downturn have caused massive sell-off in the stock market lately. Despite the ongoing market turbulence, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) possess enough fundamental strength to outperform. Read on to learn more…. While the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Electronics#Tsmc#Samsung Electronics#Q3#Tw#Apple Inc#Micron Technology Inc#Stmicroelectronics#Pan European
Business Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the market might not bottom out until people swear off tech stocks, crypto, and NFTs. And he predicts a consumer recession this Christmas.

"The Big Short" investor predicts weaker consumer demand and bloated inventories this Christmas.Burry dismissed the rebound in stocks, saying there were lots of brief rallies in past bear markets. Michael Burry said the market downturn might only end when people swear off owning tech stocks, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens. The...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
China
Reuters

Porsche expects higher returns, China recovery in 2022

BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen-owned Porsche expects revenue of 38 billion to 39 billion euros ($38.63 billion to $39.64 billion) in 2022 from 33.1 billion in 2021, the sportscar maker said on Monday, despite registering a 5% drop in deliveries in the first half of the year.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Stock futures gain ahead of bank earnings, retail sales

U.S. equity futures were trading higher ahead of the release of more earnings from financial companies. The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.3% when the opening bell rings. The release of earnings from the big banks continues Friday morning. Citigroup is expected to report an increase in revenue,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in July

Broadcom generates big cash flow which goes to fund even bigger acquisitions. Texas Instruments has a laser focus on high-growth auto and industrial chips. Seagate is breathtakingly cheap even though profits are consistent. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Microsoft maintains a strong position in cloud computing. Doximity is already a leading platform in the medical professional space. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

497K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy