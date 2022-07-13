Fans have to get these Milwaukee Bucks shirts from BreakingT
4 days ago
The Milwaukee Bucks have been fortunate to witness several of their young stars perform extremely well during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. On Thursday night, the young Bucks battled back from a 28-17 first-quarter deficit to win 100-89 over the Dallas Mavericks. Despite having a tough night shooting, first-round pick MarJon Beauchamp made several incredible defensive plays that should make fans very excited.
Sometimes, an NBA player’s trade value isn’t commensurate with their pay. This can be the case for a number of reasons. It may be that a player simply declined in the middle of a contract. That’s unavoidable. After all, players age: the athletic advantages they once enjoyed can disappear in an instant.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones, sons of All-Stars Matt and Andruw, were taken by Baltimore and Arizona with the first two picks in baseball’s amateur draft on Sunday night. Holliday, whose father is a former batting champion, was chosen by Baltimore over Jones in somewhat of a surprise. “A tough decision,” Orioles general manager Mike Elias said. “I would liken it to deciding what to order at a five-star restaurant.” Texas used the third pick on Kumar Rocker, a 6-foot-5 right-hander who failed to sign with the New York Mets after being selected 10th overall last year. Rocker will be reunited with Rangers minor league pitcher Jack Leiter, his teammate on Vanderbilt’s 2019 NCAA baseball championship team. Texas chose Leiter with the No. 2 pick last year.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning an anniversary dinner, special occasion, or just a date, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
