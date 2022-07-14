ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

DLNR announces new vision for the 'Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor'

By Jeremy Lee
KITV.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KITV4) -- Proposals in the past have included a Ferris wheel or a high rise building. But the DLNR has set its sights on a new "vision report" of what could lie ahead in the future at the Waikiki adjacent site. Residents have been privy to elaborate presentations...

www.kitv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1940s

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2021, the Hawaii State Archives launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home. From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Biggest waves in 25 yrs for Oahu’s South Shore

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources reported the largest surf since more than 25 years. DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement estimated a wave in Diamond Head to be 25-feet-tall. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the...
HONOLULU, HI
The Associated Press

Hawaii waves swamp homes, weddings during 'historic' swell

HONOLULU (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii’s south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a strong south swell that peaked Saturday evening, particularly high tides and rising sea levels associated with climate change, the National Weather Service said Monday. A wedding Saturday evening in Kailua-Kona was interrupted when a set of large waves swamped the event, sending tables and chairs crashing toward guests. Sara Ackerman, an author who grew up in Hawaii and attended the wedding, filmed the waves as they barreled ashore.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Cars
Honolulu, HI
Government
Hawaii State
Hawaii Cars
Local
Hawaii Government
hawaiinewsnow.com

July 31 will now mark Sovereignty Restoration Day in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - July 31 will now mark La Hoihoi Ea, or Sovereignty Restoration Day, in Hawaii. The day commemorates King Kamehameha III, who established the date of sovereignty as its first national holiday. In 1840, British forces raised the union jack in Honolulu to symbolize taking control of Hawaii.
HONOLULU, HI
travelawaits.com

The Perfect 5-Day Oahu, Hawaii Itinerary For Couples

Turquoise blue waters, white and black sand beaches, fruity tropical drinks, and vibrant printed shirts — the islands of Hawaii are a top bucket list destination for many travelers. Five days on Oahu is perfect, a day to explore each of the island’s distinct and diverse regions, each with their own flavor and personality.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Vehicles#Dlnr#Waikiki#Kitv4
hawaiipublicradio.org

Moped, Bicycle and Business License Office moves to Kalihi

The City and County of Honolulu’s Moped, Bicycle and Business License Office will move from Kapahulu to Kalihi starting July 18. The new spot is located at the Kapālama Driver Licensing Center at 925 Dillingham Blvd at windows 16 and 17. The city decided to relocate after noticing...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Cars
hawaiinewsnow.com

He’s a proud cow cuddler (and he wants you to be one, too)

UH men’s basketball apart of inaugural field for ‘North Shore Classic’ in Laie. The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team announced on Monday that they will participate in the inaugural North Shore Classic’ on Thanksgiving weekend in Laie. Former Hawaii County housing official pleads guilty...
LAIE, HI
KHON2

Kamehameha Highway could be closed until Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It might take until the end of the week for a contraflow to open on Kamehameha Highway near Kahana. It may take until next Sunday for water service to be restored as Board of Water Supply crews continue to make repairs to a 30-inch water main.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Sand remains on Farrington Highway, road open

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was still lots of sand on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli the day after it was closed because the ocean was pushing the sand onto the highway. The swell is still going. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Bridge collapses, Kamehameha Hwy in Kahana closed off

HONOLULU (KHON2) — HNL Info Alerts reported a road closure on Kamehameha Highway between Kahana Valley Road and Trout Farm Road. The Honolulu Police Department stated that a bridge collapsed due to a water main break. The Board of Water Supply later confirmed a 30 inch water main break.
KHON2

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers to open in Pearl City

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opens in Pearl City on Tuesday, July 19. The grand opening festivities start at 7 a.m. On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8. There will be a blessing, a ribbon cutting, and a drawing...
PEARL CITY, HI
KITV.com

Bark in the Park Returns to Kakaako

HONOLULU--Bark in the Park is returning to Kakaako to give dog owners a chance to exercise with their canine companions. The event held earlier this year was so well attended, that t is returning to the Kaloko'eli courtyard on July 23rd at 2pm. Orange theory fitness will be hosting a pet workout class for dog and owner alike.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy