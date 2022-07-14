DLNR announces new vision for the 'Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor'
By Jeremy Lee
KITV.com
5 days ago
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Proposals in the past have included a Ferris wheel or a high rise building. But the DLNR has set its sights on a new "vision report" of what could lie ahead in the future at the Waikiki adjacent site. Residents have been privy to elaborate presentations...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2021, the Hawaii State Archives launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home. From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
KAHANA BAY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Repair work to Kamehameha Highway near Kahana Bay is expected to take longer than first estimated. Now, Honolulu officials say the fix could take at least two weeks. The road was damaged when a 30” water main ruptured over the weekend near Kahana Bay Beach...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources reported the largest surf since more than 25 years. DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement estimated a wave in Diamond Head to be 25-feet-tall. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the...
HONOLULU (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii’s south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a strong south swell that peaked Saturday evening, particularly high tides and rising sea levels associated with climate change, the National Weather Service said Monday. A wedding Saturday evening in Kailua-Kona was interrupted when a set of large waves swamped the event, sending tables and chairs crashing toward guests. Sara Ackerman, an author who grew up in Hawaii and attended the wedding, filmed the waves as they barreled ashore.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oceanfront communities around the state started clean-up efforts Sunday, a day after a huge south swell sent waves crashed into homes, businesses and roadways. In Keauhou on Hawaii Island, huge waves pummeled a seaside housing development, sending walls of water rushing into townhomes and a nearby parking...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - July 31 will now mark La Hoihoi Ea, or Sovereignty Restoration Day, in Hawaii. The day commemorates King Kamehameha III, who established the date of sovereignty as its first national holiday. In 1840, British forces raised the union jack in Honolulu to symbolize taking control of Hawaii.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ho‘one Road in Po‘ipū from Kuai Road to Pe‘e Road is closed due to hazardous ocean conditions, according to the County of Kauai. The road closure was announced just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 17. Download the free KHON2 app for...
Turquoise blue waters, white and black sand beaches, fruity tropical drinks, and vibrant printed shirts — the islands of Hawaii are a top bucket list destination for many travelers. Five days on Oahu is perfect, a day to explore each of the island’s distinct and diverse regions, each with their own flavor and personality.
The City and County of Honolulu’s Moped, Bicycle and Business License Office will move from Kapahulu to Kalihi starting July 18. The new spot is located at the Kapālama Driver Licensing Center at 925 Dillingham Blvd at windows 16 and 17. The city decided to relocate after noticing...
KAHANA BAY, HAWAII (KITV4) - Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews continued their work on Oahu on repairs to a 30-inch water main break near Kahana Bay Beach Park. Many people in the area said the break affects business as well. Williams, owner of Windward Jump N Slide said they...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the summer blockbuster “Elvis” smashing the box office in June, a new generation of fans is experiencing the legacy of the King of Rock and Roll. Elvis Presley was, and remains, beloved worldwide. While the new biopic explores his impact on shaping the early...
UH men’s basketball apart of inaugural field for ‘North Shore Classic’ in Laie. The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team announced on Monday that they will participate in the inaugural North Shore Classic’ on Thanksgiving weekend in Laie. Former Hawaii County housing official pleads guilty...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It might take until the end of the week for a contraflow to open on Kamehameha Highway near Kahana. It may take until next Sunday for water service to be restored as Board of Water Supply crews continue to make repairs to a 30-inch water main.
Kelly Malia Aylward circled the neighborhood for about 10 minutes looking for parking for her weekly canoe paddling practice in Lanikai. She finally got out and moved a boulder blocking a spot on the grassy side of the road — only to be yelled at by a resident. The...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was still lots of sand on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli the day after it was closed because the ocean was pushing the sand onto the highway. The swell is still going. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the...
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii has earned top spots for our sushi, ramen, and beaches. And recently, Hawaii's capital received national honors. Beating out heavy hitters like NYC and Chicago, Travel and Leisure readers ranked Honolulu #5 out of the Top 15 Cities in the United States. The scores were tabulated...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — HNL Info Alerts reported a road closure on Kamehameha Highway between Kahana Valley Road and Trout Farm Road. The Honolulu Police Department stated that a bridge collapsed due to a water main break. The Board of Water Supply later confirmed a 30 inch water main break.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opens in Pearl City on Tuesday, July 19. The grand opening festivities start at 7 a.m. On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8. There will be a blessing, a ribbon cutting, and a drawing...
HONOLULU--Bark in the Park is returning to Kakaako to give dog owners a chance to exercise with their canine companions. The event held earlier this year was so well attended, that t is returning to the Kaloko'eli courtyard on July 23rd at 2pm. Orange theory fitness will be hosting a pet workout class for dog and owner alike.
Comments / 1