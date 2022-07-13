ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins sign D Jan Rutta to 3-year contract

Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenseman Jan Rutta to a three-year contract worth $8.25 million on Wednesday. The Penguins also signed forward Josh Archibald to a one-year contract for $900,000, goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a one-year deal worth $775,000, and defenseman Xavier Ouellet to a two-year, two-way deal worth an...

www.yardbarker.com

Yardbarker

Oilers Inquired About Blockbuster Deal With Blackhawks

Until he’s ultimately no longer a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, there will be questions surrounding the status of Patrick Kane in Chicago. As that team tears down its roster and quickly descends into despair that is being a frequent lottery team, how players like Kane and Jonathan Toews react to so much losing will be a fascinating story to watch.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Penguins Had a Trade Fall Through at the NHL Draft

The NHL Draft floor is the closest thing to the wild west in the NHL and is a breeding ground for hockey trades. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Pittsburgh Penguins were close on a deal to send out one of their defenseman at this year's Draft in Montreal. "Someone...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Why ex-Maple Leafs’ Nazem Kadri Will Sign In Colorado for Less

Nazem Kadri is eligible for unrestricted free agency. But, he’s let it be known that he hopes to re-sign with the Colorado Avalanche. Normally, given how long I’ve followed his career during the time I’ve covered the Toronto Maple Leafs, I would just believe that I know what Kadri will do. However, Kadri did one thing that complicated matters. He hired a different and a very aggressive agent in Darren Ferris.
DENVER, CO
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Yardbarker

Canadians trade defenseman Jeff Petry to Penguins

Petry played 68 games for the Canadiens last season, posting 27 points (6 goals, 21 assists). A 12-year NHL veteran, Petry spent parts of the previous eight seasons with Montreal. Over 508 games with the Canadiens, Petry compiled 248 points (70 goals, 178 assists). Petry was originally a second-round pick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Red Wings sign Mark Pysyk to one-year contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Mark Pysyk to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $850,000. Pysyk, 30, is a veteran of 10 NHL seasons and has suited up in 531 games, totaling 104 points (28-76-104) and 162 penalty minutes between the Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound defenseman returned to the Sabres last season after spending his first five campaigns (2012-16) with the organization, tallying 12 points (3-9-12) and 16 penalty minutes in 68 games during the 2021-22 season. Before rejoining the Sabres, Pysyk spent the 2020-21 season with the Stars, recording four points (3-1-4) in 36 games, and also suited up for the Panthers from 2016-20, tallying 62 points (17-45-62) in 292 games. During his first stint with the Sabres, Pysyk posted 26 points (5-21-26) in 125 games from 2012-16. He has also appeared in 145 games for the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans from 2012-16, recording 48 points (8-40-48) and 82 penalty minutes.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Top remaining free agents: The best UFAs still on the board

That was a day. NHL free agency kicked off with a flourish on Wednesday, with hundreds of contracts signed, none more shocking than the whopper Johnny Gaudreau inked with the Columbus Blue Jackets. For a breakdown of the Day 1 winners and losers, click here. But the work is not...
NHL
Jan Rutta
CBS News

Penguins sign first-round draft pick to entry-level contract

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Penguins have signed Owen Pickering, their first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Saturday morning. The 18-year-old Manitoba native was selected 21st overall. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound defenseman had 33 points in 62 games during the 2021-22 season...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Canadiens acquire Mike Matheson from the Penguins

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Saturday that defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling were traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. A 6-foot-2, 188-pound rearguard, Matheson amassed 11 goals and 20 assists in 74...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Nazem Kadri still weighing options

Nazem Kadri is the biggest name left unsigned after free agency opened on Wednesday. Whatever happens, the 31 year-old is taking his time to weigh all his options. Fresh off a Stanley Cup victory with the Colorado Avalanche, it was reported that the Avs would try to make a push to keep him.
NHL
Yardbarker

Bottom Six Winger Remains a Need for Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins solidified the top half of their forward lineup earlier this week with the signings of Rickard Rakell and Evgeni Malkin. However, the bottom half of the lineup remains a skeleton crew, with Jeff Carter, Brock McGinn, and Teddy Blueger being the only players signed that played more than 30 games last season.
PITTSBURGH, PA

