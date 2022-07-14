ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Corsair Sales Move Up To Second In Segment During Q2 2022

fordauthority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln Corsair sales increased in the U.S. and Mexico during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Lincoln Corsair deliveries totaled 7,094 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 11 percent compared to 6,393 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the...

fordauthority.com

fordauthority.com

Patent Filing Suggests Ford Vehicles May Get Pivoting Trailer Hitch

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a pivoting trailer hitch, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on January 11th, 2021, published on July 14th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0219500. The Ford Authority Take. In Europe, Ford offers tow bars for a variety of its vehicles...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Lineup Gets New Rate Lock Incentive Program Through August

As Ford Authority reported back in June, Ford CFO John Lawler recently stated that the automaker’s incentives will likely ramp up through the second-half of 2022, an interesting development considering deals of any kind have been virtually non-existent for quite a few months now amid various supply chain shortages and resulting production woes. However, FoMoCo is offering special financing rates for both the Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Explorer this month, while the 2023 Ford lineup is getting a rate lock incentive program through August, according to a dealer bulletin recently seen by Cars Direct.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Production At Cologne Assembly Plant Won’t Leave Out Fiesta

Ford is in the midst of a number of major changes as it aims to significantly boost its EV output in the coming years. This means plenty of changes for its existing facilities, as the Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany will stop producing vehicles in 2025, while the Valencia Assembly plant in Spain will be retooled to produce next-gen all-electric vehicles. Meanwhile, the Cologne Assembly Plant in Germany is also undergoing a major redesign as it transforms into the Cologne Electrification Center, where Ford EV production will begin next year. However, that doesn’t mean the Ford Fiesta won’t still be built at that facility, according to Electrive.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Debuts As V8-Powered Muscle Truck

The Ford F-150 is gaining a few new variants for the 2023 model year, including the retro-inspired Heritage Edition and the entry-level, off-road focused Rattler. However, the most highly-anticipated variant of the perennially best-selling pickup is undoubtedly the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. Way back in June of 2019, Ford Authority was the first to report that the V8 would be making a return to the F-150 Raptor, and has since revealed a host of exclusive details about the muscular pickup ahead of its official reveal today. Now, we’re finally getting to see the Ram TRX-fighting 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R in the flesh, and it certainly looks like it was worth the wait.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pickups In Area 51: Real World Photo Gallery

The 2023 Ford F-150 lineup will present a host of new models for consumers to choose from, including the entry-level off-road-focused Rattler, the retro-inspired Heritage Edition, and the high-performance, V8-powered Ford F-150 Raptor R. The new model year will also mark the second for the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning, with production currently scheduled to begin this October. The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning likely won’t see too many changes since it’s such a new product, but one appears to be the addition of Area 51 to its available exterior color choices, as we can see from these photos recently secured by Ford Authority spies.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2024 Chevy Blazer EV Debuts As Upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E Rival

Back in February, General Motors revealed the refreshed 2023 Chevy Blazer, a revised version of the model that revived a beloved name from the automaker’s past back in 2019 – albeit in the form of a Camaro-like crossover, not the old, off-road-oriented SUV. However, roughly a month later, GM teased an all-electric version of the Blazer, which in this case was a higher-performance SS variant. Now, the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV has officially been revealed as a proper Ford Mustang Mach-E rival in the mid-size electric crossover segment.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Turbocharged 2007 Ford Fusion Featured At SEMA Is For Sale

Back at the 2018 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction, a very special build from Galpin Auto Sports – this 2007 Ford Fusion, which was featured at SEMA – crossed the block and promptly found a new owner. Now, several years later, the orange and black build is back up for grabs once again, this time at Streetside Classics in Phoenix, Arizona. Its asking price of $23,995 isn’t terribly high either, considering the fact that far more than that went into creating this wild sedan.
PHOENIX, AZ
fordauthority.com

Ford Fuel Injection Patent Lawsuit Revived Thanks To New Decision

Back in 2020, researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the researchers’ company, Ethanol Boosting Systems LLC, sued Ford, claiming that the fuel-injection systems used in the automaker’s EcoBoost line of engines and various other powerplants violated their patent rights. However, a judge in a lower Delaware court ruled in favor of the automaker in this Ford fuel injection patent lawsuit, noting that MIT and EBS’s two fueling system inventions require two different types of fuel – gasoline and ethanol – while Ford’s powerplants in question only use gasoline. MIT and EBS appealed the decision, and now, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has sided with those entities, according to Reuters.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford Super Duty, Medium Duty Recalled Over Fuel Line Corrosion Issue

Roush CleanTech, LLC is recalling select 2016-2022 Ford Super Duty and Medium Duty E-350, E-450, F-450, F-550, F-53, F-59, F-650 and F-750 trucks over a fuel line corrosion issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, the zinc-plating on the fuel return line may break away when contacted by road debris, causing...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2017 Ford Fusion Among Top Used Hybrids With Best Fuel Economy

The Ford Fusion may have been discontinued years ago, but the popular sedan is still racking up accolades including a 2022 Best CPO Value in America award from Vincentric, making Kelley Blue Book’s best used electrified vehicles available for less than $15,000 list, and landing a spot on Consumer Reports‘ list of the best used cars for teens that cost less than $20k. Now, Consumer Reports has revealed its best five-year-old used hybrid sedans and hatchbacks with the best fuel economy, and the 2017 Ford Fusion has made that particular list as well, along with the Ford C-Max.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Steeda SSV Explorer Interceptor Debuts As Beefed Up Patrol Vehicle

With the Ford Explorer-based Police Interceptor Utility dominating the police vehicle market for years now, Ford is also the top automaker when it comes to supplying law enforcement with vehicles as well. Regardless, long-time Ford Mustang tuner Steeda recently revealed its own SSP version of the pony car, but that isn’t all it has up its proverbial sleeve, either. In fact, it’s also going to build and sell the Steeda SSV Explorer Interceptor as well, a fortified version of the regular Police Interceptor Utility for departments that want more from the crossover.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Two-Tire Stop May Have Cost No. 4 Nascar Ford Win At New Hampshire 2022: Video

Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Nascar Ford Mustang, had a strong race at 2022 New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday. He crept through the field and seemed to be the only car capable of taking down polesitter Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 Toyota TRD Camry. However, before Harvick could show what he and the No. 4 Mustang were capable of, a two-tire pit stop in the last stage took away any advantage he may have had.
MOTORSPORTS

