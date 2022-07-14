Lincoln Corsair Sales Move Up To Second In Segment During Q2 2022

Back in 2020, researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the researchers’ company, Ethanol Boosting Systems LLC, sued Ford, claiming that the fuel-injection systems used in the automaker’s EcoBoost line of engines and various other powerplants violated their patent rights. However, a judge in a lower Delaware court ruled in favor of the automaker in this Ford fuel injection patent lawsuit, noting that MIT and EBS’s two fueling system inventions require two different types of fuel – gasoline and ethanol – while Ford’s powerplants in question only use gasoline. MIT and EBS appealed the decision, and now, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has sided with those entities, according to Reuters.
