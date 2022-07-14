Lincoln Corsair Sales Move Up To Second In Segment During Q2 2022

The Ford F-150 is gaining a few new variants for the 2023 model year, including the retro-inspired Heritage Edition and the entry-level, off-road focused Rattler. However, the most highly-anticipated variant of the perennially best-selling pickup is undoubtedly the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. Way back in June of 2019, Ford Authority was the first to report that the V8 would be making a return to the F-150 Raptor, and has since revealed a host of exclusive details about the muscular pickup ahead of its official reveal today. Now, we’re finally getting to see the Ram TRX-fighting 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R in the flesh, and it certainly looks like it was worth the wait.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO