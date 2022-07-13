North Platte Public Library hosting summer events

CURTIS — The University of Nebraska budget requests for five campuses, including the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, went before the NU Board of Regents July 7. NCTA has a separate 2022-23 budget of $4.8 million. It and the University of Nebraska combined budget for campuses in Kearney, Lincoln, Omaha plus the University of Nebraska Medical Center, completes a three-year, system-wide plan to manage the fiscal challenges created by COVID-19 while positioning the university for long-term success. At a time when families are paying more for gas, groceries and living expenses, the University of Nebraska system will again freeze tuition for all students under a proposed 2022-23 operating budget announced by President Ted Carter. The budget is a statement of the University of Nebraska’s priorities — starting with affordable access for students and families who are facing the highest rates of inflation in 40 years.

