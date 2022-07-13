ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte Public Library hosting summer events

By Telegraph staff reports
North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer reading will be wrapping up this month. Even if they don’t attend programs, children can still participate in the reading challenges. The drawings for the grand prizes will be July 21 for ages 10 to 18 and July 22 for elementary students. Elementary students reading challengeChildren will...

North Platte Telegraph

Kids Klub summer program closes out with 5K

Cody Park echoed with the sound of little feet running along the roads at the sixth annual Kids Klub 5K. The 5K closes out the summer Kids Klub program. The North Platte Public Schools Kids Klub program has been in existence for 20 years. Director Carrie Lienemann has been involved with the program for 18 of those years, 13 as director.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte couple wins NPCC Foundation Auction House

Steve and Michelle Bucholz of North Platte are the winners of the 2022 North Platte Community College Foundation Auction House. They submitted the winning bid of $201,000 Tuesday afternoon. “We’re really excited,” Michelle said. “We’ve always dreamed of living in the country, so we bought some land and now we’ve...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

4-H Horse Show contestants star in Lincoln County Fair preview

The 4-H Horse Show intermediate showmanship contest for 12- to 14-year-olds was at North Platte's Lincoln County Fairgrounds Saturday morning. Brooklynn Brown was grand champion and Lane Foote reserve champion in their group at the horse show, a warmup for the 2022 Lincoln County Fair that begins Wednesday.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Mary Hepburn: Local health program focuses on family

In the last several months this column has aimed to bring awareness and focus to various programs that serve North Platte and surrounding communities. It has been eye opening and educational for me. This has been a journey for me as well as for you. I am pleased to live in a community that has services available in so many areas.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
North Platte, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial: Time to employ microTIF to lift older NP homes

Once Legislative Bill 1065 takes effect Tuesday, “microTIF” can make its greatest possible difference for housing in the city that gave it birth. It’s up to you whether it does. Please understand this well: Nothing about the rehabilitation incentives former state Sen. Mike Groene conceived in 2020...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Jehovah’s Witnesses resume public ministry two years after going virtual

A pre-pandemic fixture is back at the Farmers Market in North Platte: Smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature. Thousands of these carts will be rolling down the streets of communities like North Platte across the world this week as Jehovah’s Witnesses...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Alexis' bison hunt helped make Buffalo Bill Cody, Omaha author says

Amid typical July heat rather than seasonable January cold, Omaha author Jeff Barnes headlined Saturday’s belated celebration of Russian Grand Duke Alexis’ “royal buffalo hunt” south of North Platte 150 years ago. The staff at Scout’s Rest Ranch, which has a few of Alexis’ gifts to...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Windham: Anglers appreciate Iron Horse Lake work

I wrote about this project back in May. For those that don’t know, just south of Exit 177 on Interstate 80 and tucked in next to the Veterans and Law Enforcement Memorials and the new Kiwanis playground is Iron Horse Lake. Quite a bit of construction has occurred there over the last two months to improve fishing and boating access to the lake. Five new fishing piers, a boat dock, designated kayak launching area and a series of vegetation barriers were set in along south shore.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Commissioners to discuss office space rental for District 11 probation

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider a one-year lease agreement with Gordon and Mary Petersen for office space at Monday’s meeting. The offices are for District 11 Probation, located at 102 E. Third St, Suites 201-204. The regular meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Gregg Mooney receives honor from State Farm Iowa Agency Resource Group

Gregg Mooney of North Platte was inducted into the State Farm Team Member Hall of Fame for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota participants at the Iowa Agency Resource Group banquet July 9 in Omaha. Mooney was inducted for his efforts in 2022 in the First Time Life Qualifier category, according...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Break
Politics
North Platte Telegraph

1121 W 18th Street, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101

This building was created to be a "Group Home" including a large kitchen with serve-out window accomodating common areas featuring a formal dining area with large group table, living room with bay window, spacious family room, patio area and a bathroom with walkin showers. There is also a reception area with backroom office & bonus storage rooms. The approximately 2 acres of land has lots of growth potential including a serene area with mature trees. This property would also be great as a daycare/home.
North Platte Telegraph

NCTA 2022-23 budget renews tuition freeze

CURTIS — The University of Nebraska budget requests for five campuses, including the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, went before the NU Board of Regents July 7. NCTA has a separate 2022-23 budget of $4.8 million. It and the University of Nebraska combined budget for campuses in Kearney, Lincoln, Omaha plus the University of Nebraska Medical Center, completes a three-year, system-wide plan to manage the fiscal challenges created by COVID-19 while positioning the university for long-term success. At a time when families are paying more for gas, groceries and living expenses, the University of Nebraska system will again freeze tuition for all students under a proposed 2022-23 operating budget announced by President Ted Carter. The budget is a statement of the University of Nebraska’s priorities — starting with affordable access for students and families who are facing the highest rates of inflation in 40 years.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

CRA panel approves TIF contracts for housing, Twin Rivers projects

Plans for a 51-lot “shovel-ready” housing subdivision and further development of Twin Rivers Business Park were finalized Thursday by North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority. Formal contracts authorizing tax increment financing for both North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. projects each won 3-0 approval. City Council members...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Majority of NP homes now qualify for 'microTIF' incentives

“MicroTIF,” Nebraska’s North Platte-born program for fixing up aging nonmetro buildings, is about to take on a much broader scope. After revisions to the 2020 law take effect next week, nearly 60% of all North Platte homes could benefit from microTIF if their owners wished, according to a Telegraph analysis.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte law firm won't be retained as city's legal counsel

The city of North Platte will have a new set of lawyers when its next fiscal year starts in October. Mayor Brandon Kelliher confirmed Thursday that the Waite & McWha firm, led by City Attorney Terry Waite, won’t be retained when its contract expires Oct. 5. He said negotiations...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Chase County murder trial set to begin next week

UPDATE: Changes reflect that the motion to change the venue from Chase County was denied in a hearing on Friday. Also notes the new trial date for the William Stanback case in Lincoln County. The murder trial for Kevin S. German, one of two individuals accused of killing Annika Swanson...
CHASE COUNTY, NE

