Texas State

'Nothing has changed': Beto slams Abbott's inaction on gun safety since Uvalde

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeto O'Rourke, candidate for governor of Texas, talks about the lack of...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 108

P. M. Barnett
5d ago

I feel perfectly safe with having a firearm on my person. Beta Boy Beto wants to take away my right to have one because he is a coward

Reply(4)
54
gigi
5d ago

Biden should be held accountable for the 10 year old being rapped by the invader from Guatemala deported 3 times. You won’t see it on here.

Reply(5)
41
Rhonda
5d ago

Uvalde’ s former police chief, Arredondo, ordered police to stand down (although he now denies it). He stepped down after the horrific catastrophe. Oh, and BTW, Arredondo is a Beto supporter. Vote for Greg Abbott 🇺🇸

Reply(2)
26
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Opinion: Beto keeps “showing up for and standing up with Uvalde”, while Abbott keeps spending money on the border.

Earlier this week in Uvalde, TX, The Unheard Voices March and Rally took place to demand justice and accountability from lawmakers in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 of their teachers. Beto O'Rourke, who has been outspoken about the need for gun reform in the wake of the shooting, showed up to march with the protesters. When asked why he decided to attend, Beto said "These families deserve our support, they deserve justice, they deserve answers, and they deserve action. Every one of them to a person has told me they never want to see another family go through this. So, I'm marching with them today to support what they're doing and what they're asking for".
UVALDE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mothers Against Greg Abbott voice need for change in Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mothers Against Greg Abbott posted a video on Twitter voicing the need for change in Texas politics. The women in the video raised concerns for the futures of their families in Texas, referncing that “nothing changes in Texas politics until it does.” Mothers Against Greg Abbott spoke on the Texas […]
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Gutierrez: Abbott hasn't been back to Uvalde, or to a single funeral. Victims need support.

Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez slams Texas Governor Greg Abbott for the "neglect" that both led to the Uvalde school shooting, and that he has been demonstrating in its aftermath. "I don't want this to sound like some political assault on him, but at the end of the day he hasn't been there since Day 5, since the president came... we had a failed response on giving resources to families," Gutierrez says. "He did not go to one single funeral — and quite honestly, may of the families didn't want him there." July 18, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Texas abortion foes use legal threats and propose more laws to increase pressure on providers and their allies

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas anti-abortion conservatives are intensifying their efforts to shut down access for residents seeking abortions, with a near-daily drumbeat of threats and court filings aimed at donors, employers and others trying to help those patients.
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

Texas advocates propose five strategies to Biden administration for in-state abortion care

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- The heated battle over reproductive rights continues, as Democratic lawmakers joined pro-abortion advocates Sunday morning to announce the five strategies they proposed to the Biden administration to help preserve in-state abortion care. This comes after House Democrats passed two congressional bills designed to fight the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

O’Rourke edges out Abbott in recently released campaign funds

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Beto O’Rourke set a new fundraising record by raising $27.6 million in four months. Governor Greg Abbott was just shy with about $24.9 million in that same time frame. Even though O’Rourke has raised more, Abbott maintains a decisive advantage in cash on hand. According to his campaign it has $45.7 million in the “war-chest” as of June 30.
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

14 Things Governor Abbott has Done to Secure the Border

In Houston, Governor Greg Abbott toured a Department of Public Safety (DPS) drug warehouse and gave an update on the growing fentanyl drug crisis in Texas and America. According to CBS Austin, Governor Abbott was joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw, Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven Mach, Senator Joan Huffman, Senator Paul Bettencourt, Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson, Houston Police Department Narcotics Commander Bryan Bennett, DPS Seized Drug System Trainer Jennifer Hatch, and Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious and Deputy Director Nichole Christopher.
TEXAS STATE
