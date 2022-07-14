ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Flight Attendant on HBO Max could get a season 3 — here's why

By Henry T. Casey
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 5 days ago

HBO Max may renew The Flight Attendant's passport for season 3. Yes, while many other shows that fall under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella have been offed like the list of cast members on the Kaley Cuoco-led pulpy noir, this series actually has a good shot at living.

In fact, the show's return is all up to the folks behind The Flight Attendant. So says HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys in a new interview with Deadline .

This is an interesting move on the part of Bloys, who seems to be doing his best to stave off a fan-led petition that demands renewal news. Fans demonstration of their want for a show to live doesn't always work out, though it did lead to Our Flag Means Death season 2 getting greenlit after a long and hashtag-filled wait.

HBO Max is open to The Flight Attendant season 3, but one producer isn't

When speaking to Deadline , Bloys revealed that both The Flight Attendant and Mike White's The White Lotus have a strong chance at getting a third season. In fact, it's all about if the people behind those shows want another go of it.

Speaking of The Flight Attendant, Bloys said "That will that will be ... up to the producers. In season one, remember, it was a limited series and they had an idea for season two that I thought they executed brilliantly. If they come to us and say we have this great idea for season three, we should be so lucky."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DHLYN_0gf8Lx6n00

(Image credit: HBO Max)

So, who could say no? Well, The Flight Attendant has 10 producers, mixed between executive producer and co-showrunners Steve Yockey and Natalie Chaidez. The other list of executive producers include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack and Silver Tree. Yes, this is a big list of names, as Jess Meyer is also listed as a co-executive producer and Bonnie Munoz is a producer.

Those counting along at home will note I'm only up to nine with that list. That's because the most interesting name on the executive producer list is Ms. Cuoco herself. In an interview with People , the star said "Now, I'm like, 'Well, we did two. We should probably be done.' And I think I've been outnumbered with that thought ... There's definitely interest in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed."

Cuoco did note that she has one idea in mind for a third season: Bowden's continued sobriety. She even noted that the show could easily end or continue, stating "I think the writers and the team did a really beautiful job in tying it up in a pretty bow ... But if you had to open the bow, it would be okay."

Outlook: The rare HBO Max/Warner shows with control over their futures

Those following the canceled shows news closely know that The Flight Attendant and The White Lotus are unique in their situations. In the aftermath of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, many a scripted show has been felled by a new leadership team with a sharp axe. Those include Adult Swim's Joe Pera Talks With You , HBO Max's Made For Love , TBS' Chad , TNT's Snowpiercer and TBS' The Last O.G. .

Who knows how much work Bloys is doing to protect The Flight Attendant or The White Lotus, but both earned Emmy nods this week. For The Flight Attendant, Cuoco is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, while The White Lotus has many more, including a nod for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. It's also flooded the actor and actress categories in this section of the show, with Murray Bartlett, Steve Zahn, Jake Lacy, Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario and Natasha Rothwell all getting nominations.

Whether award buzz is enough to keep these two shows on the bubble (and not canceled) uncertain. We just know their fans must be happy that it's up to the creators, and not the execs. If it keeps both shows for additional seasons, though, its chances of staying the best streaming service will continue.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Mo'Nique lands Netflix standup comedy special

July 19 (UPI) -- Mo'Nique has landed her own standup comedy special at Netflix. The 54-year-old actress and comedian will star in a new original special for the streaming service. Mo'Nique shared the news in a video Tuesday. She also confirmed she has joined the cast of Lee Daniels forthcoming...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Unveils First Look At ‘Abbott Elementary’ Emmy Nom Quinta Brunson As Oprah Winfrey

Click here to read the full article. Roku today unveiled a still announcing the casting of Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) as media mogul Oprah Winfrey in its buzzy musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Brunson joins an ensemble led by Daniel Radcliffe, which also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss, as previously announced. Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. The buzzy upcoming biopic that has Radcliffe playing the artist promises to hold nothing back and explore every facet of his life,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Lacy
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Alexandra Daddario
Person
Connie Britton
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Steve Zahn
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Greg Berlanti
Variety

Eddie Murphy to Star in Holiday Comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Prime Video

Click here to read the full article. Eddie Murphy is set to star and produce “Candy Cane Lane,” a new holiday comedy for Prime Video. Reginald Hudlin will direct the film, from Amazon Studios, Imagine Entertainment, and Eddie Murphy Productions, from a spec script written by Kelly Younger, inspired by Younger’s childhood holiday experiences. With Hudlin at the helm, the new movie reunites the team behind the hit romantic comedy “Boomerang” and marks the seventh feature collaboration for Grazer and Murphy. Plot details are being kept under wraps, and production will begin this winter in Los Angeles. “The holiday season is...
MOVIES
Deadline

Critics Choice Sets Dates For 28th Annual Ceremony, Documentary Awards, Plus Celebrations Of Black, Latino, & Asian Pacific Cinema/TV

Click here to read the full article. Without waiting for word on any planned date for the Golden Globe Awards or even if they will be proceeding on NBC (reportedly still in discussions with the HFPA), the Critics Choice Association today has not only staked their flag for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards, but also their 7th Documentary awards, and a fast growing series of “Celebrations” focusing on Black, Latino, and now Asian Pacific achievements in movies and television. The 2023 Critics Choice Awards will be held Sunday January 15 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, airing live on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy