Union, MO

Founders Day to remain in park

By Geoff Folsom, folsomg@emissourian.com
Washington Missourian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the new Hansen Park under construction in downtown Union, some are wondering if this would be a good time to return the annual Founders Day to the city center. The event has been held in recent years at City Park. This year, it included a car show, along with traditional...

www.emissourian.com

Washington Missourian

One of the best ever

Ed Menefee, one of the best police chiefs to ever serve the city of Washington, hung up his badge Thursday. He will be missed. In a tumultuous era of policing nationwide, Chief Menefee has been a steady leader who improved the department and its standing in the community. Menefee was...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Franklin County Humane Society at ‘crisis’ capacity

The Franklin County Humane Society has been at “crisis” level since February, according to the humane society's director of development Laura Amlong, and they’re asking for volunteers to help relieve the pressure. “Last year we had 110 animals in the shelter on an average day, some of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
laduenews.com

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Purses and Pumps for Pooches and Pals

The Humane Society of Missouri and Connections to Success hosted the 16th annual Purses and Pumps for Pooches and Pals event at HSMO headquarters in St. Louis. Guests enjoyed food and drinks while browsing more than 20 different designer handbags and shoes available for raffle. Some handbags had a value as high as $3,200. Before the raffle drawing, guests toured the facility and got to know lots of the furry faces available for adoption. Proceeds from the event went toward the HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Fund.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Amtrak service back to two trains along Missouri River Runner

Amtrak service in Washington is returning to two round-trips a day Monday. With the new schedule, two eastbound trains will depart from Kansas City to St. Louis daily, and arrive in Washington at 9:21 a.m. and at 4:11 p.m. and two westbound trains will travel from St. Louis to Kansas City daily, arriving in Washington at 1:03 p.m. and 8:19 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Student survey response shocks Washington school district officials

Students say school 'is not a positive place to be'. Preliminary data from a student survey conducted by the Washington School District showed some troubling results about how, particularly high school students, feel about school. Fewer than 30 percent of students district-wide think that students in class behave so that...
WASHINGTON, MO
CJ Coombs

The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years old

The Big Chief Restaurant.Photo by Liezl Moss; Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported. The journey from Chicago to California along U.S. Route 66 was so convenient. When more people started driving that one highway to get to the west coast and vice versa, then building hotels and restaurants was next to accommodate travelers as well as profitable businesses.
WILDWOOD, MO
Washington Missourian

Washington family sues St. Louis Archdiocese, claim Our Lady of Lourdes staff discriminated against child with learning disability

A Washington family is suing the Archdiocese of St. Louis in federal court, claiming their children were discriminated and retaliated against. Also named as defendants are Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski and Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and School, where a child, identified in court records as “L.B.,” went to school from 2016 to 2018, when L.B. and two siblings were expelled.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Pacific swimmers hold off Union in local dual meet

Local bragging rights were up for grabs Monday in Pacific. And, by a 45-point margin, the Pacific Swim Team Pirates defeated the Union Swim Team Squids, 284-239. Both teams return to Pacific Saturday morning for the division championship meet. “I was very excited to see a strong showing by several...
PACIFIC, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Four pound pups need homes at Farmington Pound

Four dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. Male mixed breed dog is approximately a year old. This handsome boy was picked up on Progress Drive. The animal control officer reports that he is very friendly. Male...
FARMINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Senior Legion — Union Post 297 at Washington Post 218, Ninth District Tournament

Washington defeated Union, 5-3, Wednesday, July 13, in the winners' bracket final of the Ninth District Tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
WASHINGTON, MO
kfmo.com

Story Update: Potosi Police Evacuate Wal Mart

(Potosi, MO) Potosi Police are investigating after an incident Thursday afternoon at the Potosi Wal Mart. According to a social media post on the department's Facebook page a threat was made against the store causing it to be evacuated around around 5 pm. Potosi officers responded, and with the help of Wal Mart employees, were able to get everyone out of the building safely. KFMO B104 News is in contact with Potosi Police so stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
POTOSI, MO
Washington Missourian

Pacific Seniors knock off Rhineland in losers’ bracket semifinals, 9-7

Starting its journey back through the Ninth District Senior Legion Tournament losers’ bracket, Pacific Post 320 edged Rhineland Post 147 Thursday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 9-7. Pacific (11-10) did most of its damage in one inning, scoring eight times in the bottom of the first. Post...
RHINELAND, MO

