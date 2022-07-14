ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakhurst, CA

Yosemite Cinema in Oakhurst offers breathtaking VR experience of park

By kwon0321
daystech.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) — While flames from the Washburn Fire proceed to burn elements of the Yosemite National Park, Yosemite Cinema house owners in Oakhurst discovered an alternative choice for guests to expertise the nationwide gem – nearly. It’s a enjoyable outing even for households who reside...

daystech.org

Comments / 0

Related
Madera Tribune

Yosemite opens new cinematic experience for visitors

OAKHURST — Yosemite Cinema, an independent movie theater, today announced the grand opening of a Positron XR Cinema, a state-of-the-art virtual reality theater equipped with 16 motion pods designed to give audiences premium cinematic VR experiences. The marquee VR film, Experience Yosemite, is a 15-minute cinematic immersive journey through...
MADERA, CA
clovisroundup.com

Local Residents without Power for AC

Nearly 500 Clovis PG&E customers are without power during the current “Excessive Heat Warning.”. Power went out for residents in mainly the area of Herndon to Sierra and Cedar to Willow just before 8:30 Sunday night. With temps expected to reach 105 today, we thought it would be appropriate...
CLOVIS, CA
KTLA

Firefighters make progress on Washburn Fire in Yosemite

Containment grew overnight on a fire burning for more than a week in Yosemite National Park and residents of the community of Wawona can return to their homes starting Sunday, park officials said Saturday. The Washburn fire was 37% contained, up from 27% Friday, and grew slightly to 7.5 square miles (19 square kilometers). “Yesterday […]
WAWONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Entertainment
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
City
Oakhurst, CA
Yosemite National Park, CA
Lifestyle
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 08:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. High temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley 102 to 107 degrees this afternoon. High temperatures in the lower Sierra foothills and Kern River Valley 97 to 102 degrees this afternoon. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley, lower Sierra foothills, and the Kern River Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Muir
Person
Bryan Cranston
sierranewsonline.com

Fire Alert Vehicle Fire into Vegetation Hwy 140 and Yaqui Gulch Rd

MARIPOSA–A vehicle fire has spread into the vegetation on Highway 140 and Agua Fria Road near Mariposa. The fire is approximately 10 to 15 acres. Yaqui Gulch Road is currently closed. Ground and air crews are on scene. Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is in the area as well.
MARIPOSA, CA
cmac.tv

We Work For You: Ricardo Franco

DescriptionWhen Fresno crosswalks and curbs need a fresh paint job, Ricardo Franco does the painting. He believes adding fresh paint to neighborhood curbs and street markings helps to liven up the area for people who live there - and it keeps people safe at the same time. Length0:01:49. CategoryGovernment.
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Family stranded on reservoir rescued by deputies and sheer luck

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — A family of 8 spent the night stranded on the Courtright Reservoir, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says. The Sheriff’s Office explained, the family took the boat onto the reservoir Sunday but got out to have dinner at their camping spot. As they were eating, they noticed changing water levels had brought their boat to the shore, where it got stuck.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr Goggles#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#The Washburn Fire#El Capitan
Bakersfield Now

Homeowners warn of unsuspecting 'well-dressed porch pirate'

FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — Homeowners in one California city are warning their community of an unsuspecting "well-dressed porch pirate." On Friday, Pedro Corralejo and his wife replayed the moments when their Ring Doorbell recorded a thief stealing a package from their front porch in Fresno. "At first glance, he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
FOX26

Are mask mandates coming back to schools?

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — Are mask mandates coming back to schools?. The San Diego Unified School District has now reinstated indoor masking requirements for kids in Summer School and anyone working in District offices. The District warned it would do that if the area entered a high level...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Celebration of Life for JoAnn Royce Griffin

On June 10, 2022, JoAnn left this earth and entered eternity where she joined her parents, Arthur and Elma Hays, brother, Arthur Hays Jr. and two husbands, David Royce, and Malcolm Griffin. At the time of her passing she resided at Carmel Village in Clovis, California. Before living in Carmel...
CLOVIS, CA
kvpr.org

Tiny Valley community goes nearly 24 hours without water after its only well fails

A rural town in Tulare County went about 24 hours without running water after the only working well in the area gave out amid triple-digit heat. East Orosi is a rural community that’s home to about 624 residents, about 99% of whom are Latino. The town’s east water well shut off Tuesday afternoon, and didn’t power back on until 4 a.m. the next day. It went out again six hours later.
TULARE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy