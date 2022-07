HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige appeared on Good Morning Hawaii to talk about Washington Place's 175th anniversary celebration of its construction. On March 31, Governor Ige signed a proclamation commemorating the 175th anniversary of the home, and keiki from around Hawai‘i performed hula in honor of the home’s longest historical resident, Queen Lili‘uokalani. First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige unveiled a new exhibit on the home’s second floor dedicated to telling the Queen’s story. April and May saw open-house events that welcomed hundreds of visitors to the home.

