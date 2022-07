Cryptoasset markets have lost around US$2 trillion in value since their peak late last year. Predictably, some in the mainstream media have rolled out obituaries for Bitcoin and others. To be sure, the breakdown in prices has been painful if you have a short-term time horizon. Declining asset values also suggest investors may have cooled on the sector, at least for now. But don’t let the crypto price “tail” wag the blockchain and Web 3.0 “dog.”

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO