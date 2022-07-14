ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Daniel Kaluuya not returning for ‘Black Panther’ sequel

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wr2TM_0gf7yzPJ00

Daniel Kaluuya will not be appearing in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

The British actor, 33, played W’Kabi in the 2018 Marvel and Disney blockbuster, “Black Panther.” He was the best friend and confidant of T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, and head of security for the Border Tribe, Variety reported.

Jacqueline Coley of Rotten Tomatoes was the first to tweet the news on Wednesday.

According to Variety, Kaluuya was asked to reprise his role but said he had already committed to star in Jordan Peele’s horror film, “Nope,” which opens on July 22.

Kaluuya received an Academy Award nomination for best actor in Peele’s 2017 film, “Get Out.”

Original film stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett had already been confirmed for the sequel, but Kaluuya’s status had been unclear until Wednesday, Variety reported.

The “Black Panther” sequel has faced several hurdles since Boseman died of colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020.

The film was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with several stars testing positive, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In August 2021, Wright was injured while performing a sequence involving a stunt rig, the entertainment news outlet reported.

Production was halted in November 2021 while Wright continued to recover.

Filming resumed in January, and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is scheduled to open in theaters on Nov. 11, 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Photos: Daniel Kaluuya through the years Here are some memorable photos of actor Daniel Kaluuya through the years. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Mo'Nique lands Netflix standup comedy special

July 19 (UPI) -- Mo'Nique has landed her own standup comedy special at Netflix. The 54-year-old actress and comedian will star in a new original special for the streaming service. Mo'Nique shared the news in a video Tuesday. She also confirmed she has joined the cast of Lee Daniels forthcoming...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Danai Gurira
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Winston Duke
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Letitia Wright
Person
Martin Freeman
Deadline

Critics Choice Sets Dates For 28th Annual Ceremony, Documentary Awards, Plus Celebrations Of Black, Latino, & Asian Pacific Cinema/TV

Click here to read the full article. Without waiting for word on any planned date for the Golden Globe Awards or even if they will be proceeding on NBC (reportedly still in discussions with the HFPA), the Critics Choice Association today has not only staked their flag for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards, but also their 7th Documentary awards, and a fast growing series of “Celebrations” focusing on Black, Latino, and now Asian Pacific achievements in movies and television. The 2023 Critics Choice Awards will be held Sunday January 15 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, airing live on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Unveils First Look At ‘Abbott Elementary’ Emmy Nom Quinta Brunson As Oprah Winfrey

Click here to read the full article. Roku today unveiled a still announcing the casting of Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) as media mogul Oprah Winfrey in its buzzy musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Brunson joins an ensemble led by Daniel Radcliffe, which also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss, as previously announced. Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. The buzzy upcoming biopic that has Radcliffe playing the artist promises to hold nothing back and explore every facet of his life,...
NFL
Variety

Eddie Murphy to Star in Holiday Comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Prime Video

Click here to read the full article. Eddie Murphy is set to star and produce “Candy Cane Lane,” a new holiday comedy for Prime Video. Reginald Hudlin will direct the film, from Amazon Studios, Imagine Entertainment, and Eddie Murphy Productions, from a spec script written by Kelly Younger, inspired by Younger’s childhood holiday experiences. With Hudlin at the helm, the new movie reunites the team behind the hit romantic comedy “Boomerang” and marks the seventh feature collaboration for Grazer and Murphy. Plot details are being kept under wraps, and production will begin this winter in Los Angeles. “The holiday season is...
MOVIES
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
77K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy