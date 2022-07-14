ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Fire Captain Jim Ellis dies after prolonged illness

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AfAaw_0gf7xjZ800

Pittsburgh Fire Captain dies after extended illness 00:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire is mourning the loss of one of their own.

City officials announced Wednesday night that Captain Jim Ellis has died after a prolonged illness.

Ellis was a 23-year veteran of the Bureau and was based of Station 32 in Deutschtown.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Avalon Mayor Thomas Lloyd Jr. dies at 64

Thomas Lloyd Jr., the mayor of Avalon Borough, died at the age of 64. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 has learned Lloyd died on Saturday. A cause of death has not been released. Lloyd served as mayor of Avalon since 2017 and served on the borough council for eight years.
AVALON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
wtae.com

Dog-sitter accused of stealing family's German Shepherd

TRAFFORD, Pa. — Charges have now been filed against an Armstrong County woman accused of stealing a family's one-year-old German Shepherd on July 1. Trafford police filed charges against 29-year-old Molly Bureau, accusing her of stealing the dog after she had agreed to watch the animal. The dog's owner,...
TRAFFORD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Remembering officer Calvin Hall three years after his death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sunday marks three years since Pittsburgh police officer Calvin Hall was killed.The 36-year-old officer was off duty and trying to break up an argument at a party in Homewood on July 17, 2019, when he was shot.Hall died three days later.The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police put out a statement on Twitter, saying, "Pittsburgh police continue to pray for Calvin Hall's family and hold his memory in their hearts, as he guides them in their daily service to the City of Pittsburgh. Lest we forget."
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating after multiple dogs shot in Gilpin Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Gilpin Township police are investigating after three dogs were brutally shot in Armstrong County.Jakob Kelvington said he let his dogs Echo, Aura, and Rex outside on his fenced-in property.But he said somehow the dogs got loose.Within a matter of seconds, Kelvington says he started calling them back home and said as they were running back to him, several shots were fired. All three dogs were hit.Two have died, and the other is recovering after being shot above its eye. The owner said he has no idea why anyone would kill his dogs."Hopefully, we will get justice for all three of them. Dogs should never go through that no dog owner should go through that and see their pride and joy is basically just getting shot in front of you," Kelvington said.Kelvington added that his dogs have always been friendly, and Echo was a registered therapy dog. All were 5 years old or younger.Gilpin police said they're working with the Armstrong County humane officer and reviewing surveillance footage from the incident.The police chief said that one dog did bite a person.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Man in Pennsylvania shot in both legs

A man in Pittsburgh was taken to the hospital after he was shot in both of his legs. The man, who has not been identified was taken to the hospital after he was shot twice in each of his legs in Brighton Heights, according to KDKA. Police tell the news...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darryl Jones
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Steeler Rocky Bleier helped give cars to two veterans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Former Pittsburgh Steeler, Rocky Bleier, and a local non-profit teamed up to help their brothers and sisters in uniform.Last night, they were part of the group presenting new vehicles to two veterans. The Veterans Leadership Program selected the two recipients -- who were both in need of a car."I'm so very grateful. An unexpected blessing, but I am so very thankful for it. Just awesome," Anita Richmond said. Richmond is a veteran of the Marine Corps."He's saving me so much," said Ryan Mueller, a U.S. Army Reserves veteran. "I haven't been able to get a job that's not within walking distance of my house for four or five months. And walking distance is still a mile-and-a-half to the place I work right now," Mueller said.The event is part of the Recycled Rides program that finds cars for veterans who need them."I think it's a great tribute to our community that we have functions like this and organizations to take care of the veterans," Bleier later said.Bleier served in the U.S. Army before going on to win four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Captain#Mourning#Pittsburgh Public Safety#Bureau
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman testifies about deadly Penn Hills home invasion

A Penn Hills woman who was terrorized for hours during a 2018 home invasion described to a jury on Monday finding her fiance partially nude and hogtied after she was able to free herself from being bound by zip ties. Monica McWilson said she had been sleeping in the couple’s...
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Butler County worker accused of buying $31K in gift cards on company tab

A former employee of an Allegheny County landscaping contractor is accused of using his employer’s credit cards to buy $31,351 in gift cards for himself between 2017-2019, according to state police. Joshua S. Carson, 36, of Butler Township in Butler County, was arraigned before Westmoreland County District Judge Jason...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtae.com

Doctor killed in crash in Pine Township

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A doctor is dead after a motor vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Pine Township. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man as Douglas David Rockacy, 47, of Wexford. According to the report, the crash occurred at the 300 block of Wexford-Bayne...
PINE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

23-year-old man shot and killed in Larimer is Pittsburgh's 40th homicide of the year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after a young man was shot and killed in the city's Larimer section.The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identifies the victim as 23-year-old Isaiah Massey of Pittsburgh. Police were called to Shetland Street around 10 p.m. Sunday and found Massey dead at the scene, city Public Safety officials said. He had several gunshot wounds.  Officers responded to two ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 14 rounds. "There were 911 calls as well, from people who live in the area," Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said. "They're speaking to anyone who may have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

TikTok video leads 72-year-old man to call police in Fayette County

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — State police said what a 72-year-old man saw in a TikTok video led him to call police in Fayette County. It was back on July 10 that police were called to a home on Breakneck Road in Connellsville for a man who had seen the video, which allegedly showed a teenager doing donuts in a Jeep on a property the man owns, tearing up the grass.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
60K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy