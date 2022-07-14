Ordinance revision would allow food trucks more often in Downtown Holland

Dr. Ronald Wayne Deenik, age 70, passed away at home on July 15 following an unexpected and quick bout with cancer. Dr. Deenik was a lifelong learner, teacher, and mentor. Raised in South Holland, Illinois, Dr. Deenik graduated from Thornridge High School. He continued his education earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Hope College and a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Loyola University of Chicago. In 1977, Dr. Deenik returned to Holland, MI, where he established Holland Family Dentistry and served the community in that capacity for 43 years. Dr. Deenik considered his patients his friends and loved his profession. He would often say “I never worked a day in my life” as his practice, patients, colleagues, and employees were his passion. In 1990, Dr. Deenik was proud to be one of only three practices in Michigan to adopt CEREC, a computerized dental restoration process. He consulted for the Siemens Corporation as a demonstration dentist and was the organizing doctor for the Academy of Computerized Dentistry (ACD,) an international organization. He became President of the ACD and held that position for three years. He was awarded the Fellowship Award of the Academy of General Dentistry in 2009.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO