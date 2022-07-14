ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Ordinance revision would allow food trucks more often in Downtown Holland

By Ken Delaney
 5 days ago

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – The City of Holland is looking to revise rules to allow food trucks more often in downtown. Various city departments have been working to clarify the city ordinances related to the...

Allegan county leaders seeking input from residents through community survey

ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The newest edition of the Allegan Community Survey is seeking feedback on questions prepared by a select committee of community advisors. The survey opened up on Monday, July 18. Officials say this survey parallels one that was sent to scientifically selected respondents designed to...
ALLEGAN, MI
Holland Police Log July 13-15, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
Calvin Lubbers

Calvin Lubbers, age 81, of Holland, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. A lifelong Christian, his faith guided him, and his belief in a loving God, who is a faithful Father, helped him every day and especially through the challenging times. Cal was...
HOLLAND, MI
Road rage incident and fight shuts down 136th Avenue for a short time Sunday

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – A road rage incident boiled over into a full fledged fight with a gun involved in Holland Township Sunday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 12:00 p.m. for two subjects fighting in the roadway on 136th Avenue near Riley Street. The caller said one subject had a gun and that a shooting may have taken place.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Lena Little

Lena May Little, 93 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at SKLD Zeeland in Zeeland, Michigan. Born April 12, 1929, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Sander and Lucy (Hurlburt) Noordermeer and the wife of the late Leslie Little, Sr. Lena and Leslie...
FENNVILLE, MI
Robert E. Elliott

Robert E. Elliott, age 73 of Holland, passed away at home Saturday, July 16, 2022, with his family by his side. Robert was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving during Vietnam. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, the Holland VFW, the Marine Corp League, the American Legion, and the D.A.V. He worked as an engineer for most of his life and was proud to call himself a Mason.
HOLLAND, MI
Two injured in rollover accident on I-96 Sunday morning

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – An elderly couple was injured in a one vehicle rollover accident on I-96 in Ottawa County’s Polkton Township. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a KIA Telluride driven by a 75-year-old man from Belmont was westbound on I-96 at the 18 mile marker around 11:30 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway. It collided with the median barrier and overturned. It is unknown what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Shirley Boehm

Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. Psalm 116:15. Shirley Patricia Boehm, 92, entered eternity into the arms of her Savior on July 6, 2022, surrounded by family in Sparta, Michigan. She was born to Alexandria and Donald Jacobs, on September 25, 1929, in Detroit, Michigan. After the passing of her father, her mother married Peter Mutsch, who raised her as his own.
SPARTA, MI
Dr. Ronald W. Deenik

Dr. Ronald Wayne Deenik, age 70, passed away at home on July 15 following an unexpected and quick bout with cancer. Dr. Deenik was a lifelong learner, teacher, and mentor. Raised in South Holland, Illinois, Dr. Deenik graduated from Thornridge High School. He continued his education earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Hope College and a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Loyola University of Chicago. In 1977, Dr. Deenik returned to Holland, MI, where he established Holland Family Dentistry and served the community in that capacity for 43 years. Dr. Deenik considered his patients his friends and loved his profession. He would often say “I never worked a day in my life” as his practice, patients, colleagues, and employees were his passion. In 1990, Dr. Deenik was proud to be one of only three practices in Michigan to adopt CEREC, a computerized dental restoration process. He consulted for the Siemens Corporation as a demonstration dentist and was the organizing doctor for the Academy of Computerized Dentistry (ACD,) an international organization. He became President of the ACD and held that position for three years. He was awarded the Fellowship Award of the Academy of General Dentistry in 2009.
HOLLAND, MI
Car vs. semi tractor-trailer accident injures 3 to include 10-year-old

ALLEGAN TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Three people were injured, two critically following a crash between a passenger car and semi tractor-trailer in Allegan County on Friday, July 15. According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. on Babylon Road and 34th Street in...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
July 18 Hope Sports Roundup

Men’s Track and Field Claims National Academic Awards. The Hope College men’s track and field team earned All-Academic Team honors from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for the 2021-22 school year. Additionally, four members of the team were named All-Academic Athletes by...
HOLLAND, MI
Rex V.J. Loren Foss

Passed on June 25th in Fennville at the home of his daughter. (Duane) Ponstein, Valerie (Mike) Wohlwend, Steven (Shelly) Foss, Joel (Nikki) Foss. Several grand and great-grandchildren. Passing before his wife of 56 years Shirley and brother Terry. Celebrating a life. In loving memory of. REX V. J LOREN FOSS.
FENNVILLE, MI

Community Policy