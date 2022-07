Cameron Smith admitted he will struggle to better the feeling of winning The 150th Open at St Andrews after claiming a stunning success on the Old Course. The 28-year-old Australian, who had led at the halfway stage, stormed back to the top of the leaderboard with an eight-under 64 to finish on 20 under and one ahead of Cameron Young, with Rory McIlroy a further shot back in third.

GOLF ・ 5 HOURS AGO