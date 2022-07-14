Jacksonville's Duncan elected commander for state AmVets

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois State Police is looking to broaden the use of “Clear and Present Danger” reports when it comes to reviewing FOID card applications. The ISP has filed an emergency rule to make better use of prior Clear and Present Danger reports filed about a person who is now seeking a FOID card. Officials say previously the agency was limited in what they could look for and they want the rule to become permanent. The review of the process comes after the Highland Park mass shooting where the suspect was investigated for being a Clear and Present Danger to himself and others, yet still was issued a FOID card.

