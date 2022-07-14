ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Jacksonville's Duncan elected commander for state AmVets

By Darren Iozia
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jacksonville AmVets Post 100 commander Jim Duncan has been elected as commander for AmVets...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
My Journal Courier

Jacksonville Rotary rebranding tree-planting program

Two white dogwood trees are standing sentinel outside of the Morgan County Health Department in honor of two former nurses. The trees memorialize the lives of the grandmother and mother of Anthony Stephens. His grandmother, Jean Cochran Cornelius, and his mother, Nancy Kay Cornelius Stephens, were both longtime workers in the health care field.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/19/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois State Police is looking to broaden the use of “Clear and Present Danger” reports when it comes to reviewing FOID card applications. The ISP has filed an emergency rule to make better use of prior Clear and Present Danger reports filed about a person who is now seeking a FOID card. Officials say previously the agency was limited in what they could look for and they want the rule to become permanent. The review of the process comes after the Highland Park mass shooting where the suspect was investigated for being a Clear and Present Danger to himself and others, yet still was issued a FOID card.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

FOID emergency rule change submitted in Illinois

The Illinois Secretary of State's Office received an emergency rule change submitted from the Illinois State Police (ISP), directed by Governor Pritzker. The rule change will implement broader use of Clear and Present Danger reports which can bar or revoke a resident's Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) card.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Jacksonville, IL
My Journal Courier

Band of brothers: They share a birthday, Army service (although in different wars) and now an Honor Flight

Proving the proverb "blood is thicker than water" requires little more than talking with Marvin and Jim Ford. The brothers not only share the same birthday, but they socialize together, fish together and golf together. And on July 19, the pair will head to Washington, D.C., together as part of the latest Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. Marvin, 90, of Jacksonville, and Jim, 79, both were born on July 30. Both were drafted and served in the U.S. Army. Beyond that, some differences emerge - Marvin served during the Korean War and Jim during the Vietnam War.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amvets#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#Volunteers#Jacksonville Amvets Post
WCIA

As Covid threat rises, Illinois data gets murky

Most of the Chicago region is now back in the “high” threat level for Covid-19 transmission; but it comes as some of the metrics that used to drive decision making about the virus may be as murky as it was during the early days of the pandemic. With...
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

City proceeding on annexation agreement with Springfield Plastics

The Auburn city council handled a light agenda that included the purchase of a generator for the Community Center at an 80 minute regular meeting Tuesday, July 5. Alderman Tracy Sheppard filled the vacancy of city clerk and did not... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 12:51. 12:15. 10:56.
AUBURN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Army
foxillinois.com

94 Illinois counties at high, medium community level

CHICAGO (KHQA) — Ninety-four counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community level for COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Fifty are at high community level, including Adams, Pike, McDonough, Schuyler, and 44 are rated medium. IDPH also reported on Friday there...
ILLINOIS STATE
My Journal Courier

Datebook: Groups offering support in the Jacksonville area

Although some groups have resumed meetings, others’ schedules may have changed because of pandemic restrictions. It is recommended you contact the group in advance to verify details. Any changes in meeting schedules can be emailed to JJCsocial@myjournalcourier.com. •••. ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. 217-370-4002. Jacksonville locations:. • First Baptist Church, 1701...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy