ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IL

Greene quilters hope their stitches can help Uvalde heal

By Angela Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stitches can heal broken skin and a group of friends in Greene County is hoping they also can help mend broken...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
My Journal Courier

Jacksonville Rotary rebranding tree-planting program

Two white dogwood trees are standing sentinel outside of the Morgan County Health Department in honor of two former nurses. The trees memorialize the lives of the grandmother and mother of Anthony Stephens. His grandmother, Jean Cochran Cornelius, and his mother, Nancy Kay Cornelius Stephens, were both longtime workers in the health care field.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, IL
Uvalde, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
White Hall, IL
City
Roodhouse, IL
Carrollton, IL
Government
Greene County, IL
Government
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Carrollton, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Carrollton, IL
Uvalde, TX
Government
laduenews.com

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Purses and Pumps for Pooches and Pals

The Humane Society of Missouri and Connections to Success hosted the 16th annual Purses and Pumps for Pooches and Pals event at HSMO headquarters in St. Louis. Guests enjoyed food and drinks while browsing more than 20 different designer handbags and shoes available for raffle. Some handbags had a value as high as $3,200. Before the raffle drawing, guests toured the facility and got to know lots of the furry faces available for adoption. Proceeds from the event went toward the HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Fund.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quilters#Friendship#Stitches#Robb Elementary School On#Facebook Quilting
My Journal Courier

Gardeners help provide produce for food-hungry pantries

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mike Lonergan is the epitome of what the University of Illinois Extension wants from a backyard gardener. He’s a lifelong gardener who enjoys raising a variety of fruits and vegetables. His family uses what it can, gives some to friends and neighbors, and also donates a generous amount of produce to area food pantries.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
laduenews.com

Wings of Hope 2022 Gala

Wings of Hope hosted its Soaring to New Heights gala at the Chase Park Plaza in early June. This event, which is the largest fundraiser of the year for Wings of Hope, provides critical funding for the nonprofit’s programs that aim to change and save lives through the power of aviation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

"It All Worked Out"

Christopher Pullen has a fondness for listless teens and young adults — he was one himself, after all. Now, the 37-year-old restaurant owner has made it his mission to teach those working under him that it’s OK to take time and figure things out. In 2021, Pullen took...
KIRKWOOD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KSD 93.7 The Bull

This Is Missouri’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
My Journal Courier

Datebook: Groups offering support in the Jacksonville area

Although some groups have resumed meetings, others’ schedules may have changed because of pandemic restrictions. It is recommended you contact the group in advance to verify details. Any changes in meeting schedules can be emailed to JJCsocial@myjournalcourier.com. •••. ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. 217-370-4002. Jacksonville locations:. • First Baptist Church, 1701...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

Your first look at what's happening this week

Archeology Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Center for American Archeology Museum, 101 N. Broadway, Kampsville. | Family event for all ages. Explore history with hands-on activities, informational exhibits, and presentations. For more information, call 618-653-4316. Pike County Museums: Noon-4 p.m., Pike County Museums, 340 E. Jefferson St., Pittsfield. | Historic East...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy