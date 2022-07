WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW men's tennis team has been recognized by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) for 11 consecutive years of academic excellence. UNCW has been designated as an All-Academic Team by the ITA. Overall, 163 NCAA Division I teams and 933 student-athletes have been honored by the sport's governing body.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO