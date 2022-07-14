ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres' Joe Musgrove: Yields five runs

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Musgrove allowed five runs on nine hits and a hit batsman and struck out four over five innings in a no-decision Wednesday versus...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Twins' Chris Archer: Confirmed as Sunday's starter

Archer (hip) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against the White Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Reports from earlier in the week indicated Archer was on track to pitch in Sunday's first-half finale, and that's indeed what will happen. He'll wind up missing only the minimum 15 days due to hip tightness. Prior to the injury, Archer posted a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts, though his poor 17.9 percent strikeout rate and 11.5 percent walk rate told a different story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Taylor (shoulder) from the restricted list Monday. Taylor was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Taylor missed three consecutive games with a right shoulder injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient healing time for Taylor, who could go on the 10-day injured list if he isn't available for the Royals' first game of the second half Friday against the Rays. Taylor, who has served as Kansas City's everyday center fielder this season, wrapped up the first half with a .264/.340/.385 slash line to go with five home runs, one stolen base, 26 runs and 24 RBI across 236 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Tagged with four runs

Rogers (4-9) allowed four runs on seven hits over six innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Philadelphia. Rogers turned in three scoreless innings to begin Sunday's contest. The Phillies broke out in the fourth, plating four runs in the frame, including a two-run shot from Yairo Munoz. It was the first time Rogers completed six innings since his April 28 win in Washington. The 24-year-old saw his ERA rise slightly to 5.46 with a 78:39 K:BB through 84 innings entering the All-Star break.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Musgrove
CBS Sports

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Moves into fourth outfielder role

De La Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. De La Cruz will hit the bench in the Marlins' final contest before the All-Star break after he went 5-for-31 (.161 average) with two RBI and a run scored while starting in each of the past nine games. With Jorge Soler having recently returned from a stint on the injured list and Jesus Sanchez (personal) back in the lineup Sunday following a three-game absence, De La Cruz looks poised to serve as a fourth outfielder moving forward.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Lynch: Pulled after 3.2 innings

Lynch gave up three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision. It was another lackluster performance for Lynch, who gave up three earned runs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ryan Weber: Notches three-inning save

Weber earned the save over the Red Sox on Saturday, pitching three scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one batter. Weber made his first big-league appearance since July 2 -- and just his third in the majors this season -- and ended up closing out the game after Jameson Taillon covered the first six innings. Weber came in with the Yankees holding a nine-run lead, so he was credited with his first career big-league save despite facing very little stress. He's allowed only one earned run over 7.2 innings for New York this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#The National League
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Called up, will start Sunday

The Pirates recalled Wilson from Triple-A Indianapolis and will have him start Sunday's game against the Rockies in Colorado, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Reliever Chase De Jong (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list to open up a spot on the active roster for Wilson, who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Struggles in return

Fairbanks (lat) allowed a run on two hits while striking out two in one inning of a 7-5 victory Sunday over Baltimore. On Fairbanks' first pitch of the season, Austin Hays greeted him with a deep fly to left field for a solo homer. Adley Rutschman then tagged a 3-1 pitch for a double before Fairbanks figured it out and retired the next three batters, two on strikeouts. The 28-year-old was one of the Rays' most trusted relievers the last two seasons as he compiled a 3.25 ERA and 95:35 K:BB in 69.1 innings. He'll likely play a key role in the second half for the Rays as they battle for a spot in the postseason.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Moustakas was activated from the COVID-19-related injured list Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Moustakas will be ready to go following the All-Star break after he was activated from the COVID list Monday. The 33-year-old has produced a .210 batting average with five homers, 20 RBI, 24 runs and two stolen bases over 205 at-bats in 63 games this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Benintendi (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Benintendi was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .317/.386/.401 slash line to go with three home runs, two stolen bases, 37 RBI and 37 runs across 363 plate appearances. As a veteran player with an expiring contract on a non-contending team, Benintendi will be a prime candidate to be dealt elsewhere ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Brewers' Alex Jackson: Activated and optioned

The Brewers reinstated Jackson (finger) from the 10-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville. Milwaukee already has three catchers on its 26-man active roster (Omar Narvaez, Victor Caratini and Pedro Severino), so Jackson won't join the big club even though he's made a full recovery from the left middle finger sprain that landed him on the IL on June 10. Jackson recently wrapped a five-game rehab assignment between the Brewers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate and Nashville, during which he went 3-for-9 with a double, five walks and a run scored.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Belts 11th homer

France went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI single in a 6-2 win over the Rangers on Sunday. France showed why he was named to the AL All-Star squad with a two-RBI performance that helped the Mariners extend their winning streak to 14 games. His towering home run off Glenn Otto in the fifth was all the offense the Mariners would need to secure the win, and he added an insurance run later in the game. The first baseman is hitting .308 on the season with a 14.8% strikeout rate.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Heads back to minors

The Royals optioned Rivero to Double-A Northwest Arkansas following Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Kansas City needed to open up space on the 26-man active roster with 10 players set to return from the restricted list in advance of the team's first game out of the All-Star break next weekend, so Rivero was a logical candidate to return to the minors. After his call-up Thursday when a wave of players were deactivated for the series in Toronto due to their vaccination statuses, Rivero started twice and appeared off the bench in the other two contests of the four-game slate, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Home Run Derby results: Live updates as Pete Alonso, Julio Rodríguez, Kyle Schwarber slug for title

Eight of baseball's best sluggers are squaring off Monday night in the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. The contestants, led by two-time reigning champion Pete Alonso, are taking their hacks in the single-eliminate bracket tournament. Hitters have three minutes to hit as many home runs as they can in the first and second rounds, then two minutes in the finals. The winner receives $1 million of the $2.5 million prize pool. Here's how to watch the 2022 Home Run Derby, which got started shortly after 8 p.m. ET.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy