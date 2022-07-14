ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Penny Mordaunt: Defence of the UK is safe in my hands

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IxHDi_0gf7dmDR00

Penny Mordaunt has vowed to make defence the “first duty” of government should she emerge victorious in the Conservative leadership race.

The trade minister and former defence secretary surged ahead of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss after the first round of voting by Tory MPs , despite being seen as a relative outlier before the race began.

Writing for the Daily Mail , Ms Mordaunt promised to honour the UK’s Nato commitment of spending 2.5% of GDP on defence by 2030, as she said Britain needs to “hold fast” to the nation’s shared values of “strength, fairness and decency, (and) a willingness to stand up for what is right”.

She wrote: “The defence of the realm is the first duty of any government.

“We will stand with Nato in defence of our common values and we will not flinch from the hard graft and putting boots on the ground on the alliance’s borders.”

Ms Mordaunt said she would hold firm to the UK’s position on the war in Ukraine, stressing Russia “must lose the war”.

“We must hold our position in Ukraine. There cannot be any territory ceded to Russia,” she said.

“Although that will be difficult, we have to be honest with our people that we need to do that for our own safety and security.”

I’ve been a member of our armed forces and I’m still pleased to be serving them as an Honorary Officer. I know perhaps better than any other candidate that it is our first duty to this country to defend them

Penny Mordaunt

Ms Mordaunt also vowed to create a National Strategy Council to look at the challenges and opportunities facing the UK in the long-term, as well as a “civil defence force” of qualified volunteers to be brought in to help in major events such as flooding.

“I’m incredibly proud of our armed forces,” Ms Mordaunt said.

“I’ve been a member of our armed forces and I’m still pleased to be serving them as an Honorary Officer. I know perhaps better than any other candidate that it is our first duty to this country to defend them.

“People can be confident that this job is safe in my hands.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tory leadership: Penny Mordaunt will become next prime minister, Independent readers predict

Penny Mordaunt will win the Tory leadership race and become the next prime minister, readers of The Independent have predicted.Ms Mordaunt received 48 per cent of the vote when readers were polled on who would become next Tory leader and Boris Johnson’s successor.Former chancellor Rishi Sunak came second with 23 per cent of the vote. Tom Tugendhat, who readers previously voted the frontrunner from a longer list in a recent reader poll, came third, with 15 per cent of the vote. Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch got eight and six per cent respectively.A commenter with the name AnOldGoat said: “It’s...
ELECTIONS
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin holds talks in Tehran

Russian cruise missiles struck villages around southern Ukraine’s port city of Odesa early Tuesday, hitting houses, a school and a community center as Russian President Vladimir Russian President Vladimir Putin was in Iran to discuss a U.N.-backed proposal to unblock exports of Ukrainian grain. Russian forces fired seven Kalibr...
POLITICS
The Independent

Speculation about Putin’s assassination ‘wishful thinking’, military chief says

Britain’s armed forces chief has dismissed speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not well” or could be assassinated as “wishful thinking”.The UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin was asked if President Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine in February, could be “toppled” or face “regime change”.But he told Sophie Raworth on BBC One’s Sunday Morning show: “I think some of the comments that he’s not well or that actually surely somebody’s going to assassinate him or take him out, I think they’re wishful thinking.“As military professionals we see a relatively stable regime in Russia,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Penny Mordaunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Conservative#Nato
The Independent

Peace in Ukraine will be on Russia’s terms, insists former president Medvedev

Peace in Ukraine would be on Moscow’s terms, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has claimed, as his country’s troops continued to launch air strikes on Tuesday.Mr Medvedev, who is now deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, insisted that the country was on course to seize more parts of Ukraine.He said: “Russia will achieve all its goals. There will be peace – on our terms.”On Tuesday, Russia dropped missiles over Ukraine while nearing its sixth month of war since Putin launched the invasion on 24 February.At least one person was killed in a missile strike on the centre of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory leadership vote: The fourth round results in full

Conservative MPs have voted in the fourth round of their leadership contest, eliminating right-winger Kemi Badenoch from the race.Former chancellor Rishi Sunak topped the ballot again with the backing of 118 MPs, while Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt beat Liz Truss for second place with 92 votes to 86.But foreign secretary Ms Truss picked up more transfers from eliminated candidate Tom Tugendhat than Ms Mordaunt, gaining 15 votes to her opponent’s 10. Mr Sunak gained three votes and Ms Badenoch just one.The table after the third round looks like this:Rishi Sunak - 118 votesPenny Mordaunt - 92 votesLiz Truss - 86...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Rwanda policy ‘could change UK position on human rights record’, High Court told

The Foreign Office told then-foreign secretary Dominic Raab that the UK would have to prepare to “constrain” its position on Rwanda’s human rights record if the country was selected in the Government’s policy to deport some asylum seekers, the High Court has been told.Several asylum seekers, the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) and charities Care4Calais, Detention Action and Asylum Aid are bringing legal action against the Home Office plan to provide one-way tickets to the east African country.In written submissions filed for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday on behalf of the groups and eight individuals, Raza Husain QC said...
WORLD
The Independent

Supreme Court rejects UK Government’s calls to throw out indyref2 case

The Supreme Court is to hear arguments on whether a second independence referendum could be held without Westminster’s backing. Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC, the Scottish Government’s most senior legal adviser, referred the matter to the court earlier this month in order to determine if the vote, which First Minister Nicola Sturgeon intends to hold on October 19 2023, would be in Holyrood’s legislative competence.
POLITICS
The Independent

Watchdog frustrated with Home Office as Channel crossings exceed 15,000 for year

The Home Office has come under fire over delays in publishing a watchdog’s report into migrant crossings as the number to reach the UK so far this year hit 15,000. The Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration David Neal said he was “increasingly frustrated” that the department had been sitting on his findings for months as he suggested concerns from officials about the “tone” of some of his remarks could be partly behind this.
POLITICS
The Independent

Man who Home Office mistook for murderer twin now denied permanent EU settlement

A man who waited years to be granted UK status because the Home Office mistook him for his murderer twin brother has now been granted only temporary settlement, despite being eligible for permanent status.Hussen Mohamed, 27, a Somali-Dutch national living in London, said he was “disgusted” when – days after The Independent reported that he had been wrongly denied settled status – he received a letter saying he had been granted only limited leave to remain, despite having been in Britain for 17 years.The London resident, who attended SOAS, University of London, applied to the EU settlement scheme in November 2019 in order...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Biden could declare national climate emergency as soon as this week

Joe Biden could declare a national climate emergency as soon as this week following stalled talks in Congress, reports The Washington Post.The possible measure comes just days after Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, told party leaders that he won’t support the Democrats’ attempt to push through an economic package this month, which would include billions to fight the climate crisis.Mr Biden could invoke the emergency to provide his administration with the power to decrease carbon emissions and produce more clean energy. By declaring a national emergency, the President can open up a variety of powers without input...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Nurses, teachers and police get pay rises of 4-5%, as unions prepare for strike action

Millions of public sector workers have been awarded pay hikes of between 4 and 5 per cent – prompting unions to prepare for strike action this autumn as chiefs lashed out at the below-inflation increases.About 2.5 million staff across Britain will soon see a hike in their pay packets after the government accepted “fair and sustainable” increases recommended by state review bodies.But unions warned that they would ballot members on industrial action, pointing out that the “kick in the teeth” settlements will not keep pace with soaring inflation – currently running at 9.1 per cent.Most full-time nurses in the NHS...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Two groups within Labour used antisemitism as ‘factional weapon’, report finds

A long-awaited report into a leaked antisemitism dossier has found that two groups within the Labour Party treated the issue as a “factional weapon”.Labour said on Tuesday that its general secretary had received the report and was due to take the document to a meeting of the party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC). It has since been published online.Martin Forde QC, a barrister and former independent adviser to the Windrush compensation scheme, was chosen by the NEC to chair an inquiry into the “circumstances, contents and release” of the “internal” dossier in 2020.The leaked 860-page document found “no evidence” of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

750K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy