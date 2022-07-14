One dead after two motorcycles collide on Idaho highway

Stock Image

Idaho State Police are investigating a motorcycle collision involving two motorcycles which occurred July 8, 2022, at approximately 7:29 PM on US Highway 95 at Mcintyre Road near Sweetwater, Idaho.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 71-year-old male was traveling northbound on US95 when he rear-ended a fellow motorcyclist that was traveling northbound in front of him.

The fellow cyclist was beginning to turn onto Mcintyre Road when the collision occurred.

The injured cyclist was transported to the local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The northbound lane was blocked for approximately one hour.

Next of kin has been notified.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.