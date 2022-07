Millions of public sector workers have been awarded pay hikes of between 4 and 5 per cent – prompting unions to prepare for strike action this autumn as chiefs lashed out at the below-inflation increases.About 2.5 million staff across Britain will soon see a hike in their pay packets after the government accepted “fair and sustainable” increases recommended by state review bodies.But unions warned that they would ballot members on industrial action, pointing out that the “kick in the teeth” settlements will not keep pace with soaring inflation – currently running at 9.1 per cent.Most full-time nurses in the NHS...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO