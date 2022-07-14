Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

Water Lantern Festival

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

The second-highest-money rodeo in the country after the National Finals Rodeo, with $1 million in prize money, is drawing top cowboys to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo/2022 NFR Open at Norris-Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs. Two hundred compete in eight events. There's Mutton Bustin', a Fan Zone filled with activities, wine-tasting garden and, after the rodeo, the Coors Roadhouse Saloon. For 81 years, the rodeo has been a benefit for all branches of the military. pikespeakorbust.org

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Spectators can watch the action at the National Martial Arts Alliance's 2022 World Championships this weekend at Colorado Convention Center. Spectator badges $25 plus $1.38 fee, kids 10 and under free. ev.nationalmartialartsalliance.com/registration

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Empower Field at Mile High will be pulsating and pounding with Electronic Dance Music and an entire lineup of groups for Global Dance Festival 2022-Above & Beyond. Tickets $40-$69. tinyurl.com/3b29wwde and facebook.com/global dance festival

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

An outdoor celebration of dance and Denver dancers, Mile High Dance Festival 2022 on the grounds at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Ave. W. Free performances from 6 to 9 p.m. and leading up to that, a public marketplace of food, vendors and other activities from 3 to 6 p.m. Go online to pre-register for open or reserved seating: cleoparkerdance.org/tickets Guaranteed to make you smile: Dork Dances for all abilities, 4-5 p.m. both days.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Downtown Boulder's Pearl Street Mall becomes an outdoor art gallery once again after a two-year break. The acclaimed Pearl Street Arts Festival draws artists from 20 states and opens with a 14th Street Artist Preview, 3-8 p.m. Friday. The festival runs 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. boulderdowntown.com/arts-fest

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

They're burning up the drag strip at the Mile-High NHRA Nationals all weekend at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycles, Nitro Show, Jet Cars.Tickets: bandimere.com. More racing: at PPIR in Fountain this weekend, the Colorado Karting Tour, eight classes, ppir.com.

SATURDAY

The amazing drum corps from a number of states will participate in Drums Along the Rockies, this year moving to a new site, Canvas Stadium on CSU campus in Fort Collins. Multiple seating options. Colorado representative is Denver's Blue Knights.Tickets: ascendperformingarts.org

SATURDAY

Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver benefits from the Blues & BBQ Festival, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m., in Edgewater's Citizens Park, 5560 W. 24th Ave. Tribute bands in concert all day. Tickets $10, food and beverages extra, children 12 and under free; VIP tickets $150 include food, craft beer, wine and dessert. The event will be filmed and photographed by "The Company." bluesnbbq.com/eventinfo

SATURDAY

"It's Time for Wine," they say; so time for the Castle Rock WineFest. Sample offerings from more than two dozen Colorado wineries with over 180 varietals. 2 to 8 p.m. Bison Park in the Meadows, 1390 Clear Sky Way. Food trucks and live music. $55 online, $65 day of. castlerock.org/castle-rock-winefest

SATURDAY

A peaceful evening watching lighted lanterns float through the water at the Water Lantern Festival near Margaret Carpenter Park and Open Space, 10698 Garfield St., Thornton. Each lantern carries a personal message or memory. 5:30 to 10 p.m. $25.99. facebook.com/events/266834735471817

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

All the latest popular little dwellings at the 2022 People's Tiny House Festival, The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland. Live music both days. Food court, beer and vendors. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10 2-day admission. treventscomplex.com/events/detail/2022-peoples-tiny-house-festival

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Recognized as one of the "100 best art towns in America," Salida, alongside the river, brings back the Salida Arts Fair post-COVID in Riverside Park. The fair is run by and for the artists and is juried for 80. Hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. On the town's new "pedestrian mall."salidaartsfestival.com