Seminoles among final four schools for four-star athlete

By Nate Greer
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 5 days ago

St. James, LA athlete Khai Prean announced his final four schools on Tuesday. Florida State, focused on Louisiana since Mike Norvell came to FSU, made Prean’s top list. We caught up with Prean to talk about FSU and his upcoming decision.

Prean is one of the nation’s top athletes for the 2023 recruiting class. He’s played multiple positions for St. James, and he is also one of the best track athletes in Louisiana. That versatility has garnered him nearly 20 offers.

Khai trimmed his list to a final four Tuesday consisting of LSU, FSU, Mississippi State and Auburn. He says that the four that he’s chosen have done the best job recruiting him.

“I know recruiting is in the dead period, but before that these are the schools that have been heavily recruiting me,” Prean said. “Before I got the LSU offer I was hearing from a lot of schools, but when I got that (offer) schools backed off because of them being the home team. FSU, Auburn and Mississippi State made it known that they are going to recruit me hard regardless and until I sign the papers. Each coaching staff has ties to Louisiana so they know (how it is), which I like.”

Prean visited FSU in March of this year for an unofficial. He said the visit propelled the Seminoles up his list and helped make them a finalist for his signature.

“The visit to FSU was great, and it was surprising because it was an unofficial visit, but they gave me a lot of one-on-one time with Coach Yac and Coach Norvell,” Prean said. “They talked a lot on how they would use me in their offense. They like that I am versatile. I can line up outside and win those match-ups, I can line up inside and win, and I can even line up in the backfield and get you two yards for a first down.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YmGDc_0gf7Wfdn00

Relationships are important for Khai. That’s something FSU has done well with his recruitment.

“The relationships I’ve built with the coaches stand out about FSU,” Prean explained. “My dad has always liked FSU, and he liked the visit a lot. I like what they have to offer if I go there. Coach Yac and Coach Norvell spent time on the academic side of things which is always good to hear about.”

Prean admits that LSU is the team to beat being the home school, but he is giving the other programs his full attention before he makes his decision sometime this summer. He did say that while he is committing before the season, he does intend to take officials to all of his finalists before signing on Signing Day.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles?

