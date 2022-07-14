Memorial Health Championship Tournament returns to Springfield

Sangamon County has now surpassed 64,000 total cases of COVID-19... and is moving closer to 400 fatalities linked to the virus. There were 229 new infections reported in the county between Saturday and Monday, for a total of 64,055 since the start of the pandemic. Another COVID-related... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Casa Real's former building on Wabash Avenue in Springfield has now been demolished. The restaurant is moving out to 1121 west Lincolnshire Blvd. How many points did Talha Arshad from Springfield win in Boys' 16 singles USTA competitions by week ending July 9?. 04:48. 04:20. 04:20. 04:20. 04:20. 04:12. 04:02.
Village of Meredosia officials say an agreement has been reached with a California real estate group to tear down a collapsed church building in the middle of town. The former United Methodist Church, located at 138 North Marion Street, had its south wall collapse in on itself last... ★ FURTHER...
Winchester City Council has approved up to an addition $14,000 to complete the upgrade of the city's water meter system. Illinois U.S. Rep Darin LaHood: "Enjoyed visiting with @ILSoybean this week to discuss bolstering trade markets for our farmers and..." 11:26. How many Macomb junior tennis players are ranked in...
The Auburn city council handled a light agenda that included the purchase of a generator for the Community Center at an 80 minute regular meeting Tuesday, July 5. Alderman Tracy Sheppard filled the vacancy of city clerk and did not... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 12:51. 12:15. 10:56.
CARLINVILLE - The exploration of caves will be the topic of a free one-hour program hosted by the Carlinville Public Library at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. "Introduction to Caving: Safe, Fun, Responsible" will be presented by Jeffery Gosnell of Carlinville, a skilled cave explorer... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
These are the top seven home sales for South Jacksonville, Illinois in June 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In June 2022, there were seven homes sold, with a median home sale price of $85,000 in South Jacksonville. Top seven home sales in South Jacksonville for June 2022BuyerAddressSale... Posted in:. Places:. 10:39.
A look at events taking place in Jacksonville and surrounding counties. Illinois U.S. Rep Darin LaHood: "Enjoyed visiting with @ILSoybean this week to discuss bolstering trade markets for our farmers and..." 11:26. How many Macomb junior tennis players are ranked in Boys' 16 bracket in week ending July 8?. 09:27.
Comments / 0