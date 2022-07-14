ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Memorial Health Championship Tournament returns to Springfield

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpringfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The Korn Ferry Tour is back...

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Another Local COVID Death As Sangamon County Hits 64,000 Total Cases

Sangamon County has now surpassed 64,000 total cases of COVID-19... and is moving closer to 400 fatalities linked to the virus. There were 229 new infections reported in the county between Saturday and Monday, for a total of 64,055 since the start of the pandemic. Another COVID-related... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Casa Real's former building on Wabash demolished

Casa Real's former building on Wabash Avenue in Springfield has now been demolished. The restaurant is moving out to 1121 west Lincolnshire Blvd. How many points did Talha Arshad from Springfield win in Boys' 16 singles USTA competitions by week ending July 9?. 04:48. 04:20. 04:20. 04:20. 04:20. 04:12. 04:02.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Meredosia Board Deals With Church Collapse

Village of Meredosia officials say an agreement has been reached with a California real estate group to tear down a collapsed church building in the middle of town. The former United Methodist Church, located at 138 North Marion Street, had its south wall collapse in on itself last... ★ FURTHER...
MEREDOSIA, IL
Winchester sees increased cost for water meter project

Winchester City Council has approved up to an addition $14,000 to complete the upgrade of the city's water meter system. Illinois U.S. Rep Darin LaHood: "Enjoyed visiting with @ILSoybean this week to discuss bolstering trade markets for our farmers and..." 11:26. How many Macomb junior tennis players are ranked in...
WINCHESTER, IL
City proceeding on annexation agreement with Springfield Plastics

The Auburn city council handled a light agenda that included the purchase of a generator for the Community Center at an 80 minute regular meeting Tuesday, July 5. Alderman Tracy Sheppard filled the vacancy of city clerk and did not... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 12:51. 12:15. 10:56.
AUBURN, IL
Cave talk set in Carlinville

CARLINVILLE - The exploration of caves will be the topic of a free one-hour program hosted by the Carlinville Public Library at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. "Introduction to Caving: Safe, Fun, Responsible" will be presented by Jeffery Gosnell of Carlinville, a skilled cave explorer... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
CARLINVILLE, IL
What's going on around town today

A look at events taking place in Jacksonville and surrounding counties. Illinois U.S. Rep Darin LaHood: "Enjoyed visiting with @ILSoybean this week to discuss bolstering trade markets for our farmers and..." 11:26. How many Macomb junior tennis players are ranked in Boys' 16 bracket in week ending July 8?. 09:27.
JACKSONVILLE, IL

