Where to Watch and Stream Rugrats in Paris: The Movie Free Online

Click here to read the full article. Eddie Murphy is set to star and produce “Candy Cane Lane,” a new holiday comedy for Prime Video.
Reginald Hudlin will direct the film, from Amazon Studios, Imagine Entertainment, and Eddie Murphy Productions, from a spec script written by Kelly Younger, inspired by Younger’s childhood holiday experiences. With Hudlin at the helm, the new movie reunites the team behind the hit romantic comedy “Boomerang” and marks the seventh feature collaboration for Grazer and Murphy. Plot details are being kept under wraps, and production will begin this winter in Los Angeles.
“The holiday season is...
Comments / 0