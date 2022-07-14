ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To understand BTS, it helps to reach beyond the hits

By Stephen Thompson
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Korean pop sensation BTS recently announced that its members are taking a break to pursue...

www.npr.org

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
NPR

In songs like "I Don't Mind," Arlo McKinley reflects on loss, addiction, self-forgiveness and navigating this post-pandemic world. His new album is called "This Mess We're In."

ARLO MCKINLEY: (Singing) Goodbye never is the easy part. MARTIN: Here's NPR's Chad Campbell. CHAD CAMPBELL, BYLINE: He sounds like a country singer, but Arlo McKinley doesn't necessarily look like one. MCKINLEY: Just a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy, long hair and a beard and tattoos. I think look...
NPR

Many first-time investors in crypto are dealing with painful losses

In less than a year, crypto has collapsed. The total value of digital currencies is now less than a third of what it was in November, when Bitcoin hit an all-time high. In the past couple years, many people bought crypto for the first time. And now, as NPR's David Gura reports, they are having to cope with painful losses.
NPR

A dire moment in the pandemic ... was the chance he'd been waiting for

Never let a crisis go to waste. That's become the rallying cry of a group of scientists from middle-income countries. They say the COVID pandemic proved that wealthy countries cannot be counted on to share new vaccines, so they have come up with a game-changing plan. NPR's Nurith Aizenman caught up with them at an auditorium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Variety

Netflix Lost 970,000 Subscribers in Q2, Beating Its Estimate by More Than 1 Million Subs

Click here to read the full article. Netflix reported its second-quarter 2022 earnings Tuesday, revealing it lost 970,000 subscribers during the three-month period that included the launch of the first part of “Stranger Things” Season 4. While that’s obviously a hit, it’s much less of a hit than Netflix had forecast. The streamer had projected a net loss of 2 million streaming subscribers for the second quarter, which spans April 1-June 30, following a surprise decline of 200,000 in Q1 (which included the loss of 700,000 Russian customers after exiting the country over the invasion of Ukraine). Netflix revealed in its Q2...
Variety

Netflix Takes $70 Million Charge for Layoffs in Q2

Click here to read the full article. Netflix disclosed that it took a $70 million charge for severance costs in the second quarter, as the company adjusts its operating model for slower top-line growth. Netflix made several rounds of layoffs in the second quarter. On June 23, the company said it laid off 300 employees, as first reported by Variety. That came after it let go about 150 staffers in May and in April laid off about 25 employees in its marketing group, including many on its Tudum fan-focused content team. The company announced the restructuring charge as part of releasing Q2 2022 results...
Deadline

Netflix Sheds Fewer Than 1M Subscribers In Q2, Exceeding Expectations

Click here to read the full article. Netflix beat expectations for the second quarter, reporting a decline of about 970,000 subscribers to end the period with a global total of 220.67 million. While the decline is still large in historical terms for the longtime leader in streaming, which has moved ever upward quarter by quarter for the past decade, it was smaller than analysts’ prediction for anywhere from 1.5 million to 2 million. The company itself had warned of a potential loss of up to 2 million subscribers in the period ending June 30. Netflix issued guidance for the third quarter for...
Deadline

Netflix Acquires Animation Studio Animal Logic

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is moving further into the world of animation with the acquisition of Australian studio Animal Logic. The company is responsible for work on films such as Happy Feet, Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole, The Lego Movies and Peter Rabbit. It comes after Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said last year that it is building out its animation unit with the hope to compete against Disney in family animation. The streamer’s animation slate includes the likes of Over the Moon, Academy Award-nominated Klaus and the recently released The Sea Beast. Netflix has previously acquired companies...
NPR

K-dramas are having a moment

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing in non-English language). You may remember that eerie sound from the popular Netflix original series "Squid Game." The dystopian Korean thriller broke records as one of the most-watched shows on the streaming service. The show also made history this week as the first-ever non-English series nominated for an Emmy in the outstanding drama category. Like "Squid Game," other Korean dramas, also known as K-dramas, are having a moment. And whether you've watched a few or are just getting into them, we've got some recommendations. Jae-Ha Kim joins us now. She's a journalist and a K-drama fan. That's why she's here. Thanks for being with us.
NPR

An emu named Emmanuel becomes a viral sensation on TikTok

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida posts educational videos of its cows and pigs and ducks. But their emu named Emmanuel steals every scene. Emmanuel relentlessly tries to peck the camera and sometimes succeeds. (SOUNDBITE OF TIKTOK VIDEO) TAYLOR BLAKE: Emmanuel, don't do it. Emmanuel,...
NPR

New book details the wealth and power of the former richest man in America

J. Paul Getty was America's richest man in his day, turning oil into billions of dollars. A new biography — Growing Up Getty — reveals Getty's wealth and power. Long before Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, the richest man in America was a Minnesotan whose father struck oil in 1903. The son made his first million as an oil man at the age of 23, and he turned it into billions. NPR's special correspondent Susan Stamberg says a new biography of J. Paul Getty is an exhaustive revelation of how the rich are different from you and me.
NPR

'The Disney Revolt' details animators' 1941 strike against Disney

A new book by Jake Friedman documents a bitter strike in 1941 by Disney animators who wanted to unionize. The book is titled, The Disney Revolt: The Great Labor War of Animation's Golden Age. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. In the 1940s, one of Hollywood's most popular leading men had big ears,...
NPR

Use these tips to keep your time at the airport as easy as possible

OK, so you stayed in the house as much as possible. You've worn your mask when you had to. You saved your money like you were supposed to. And now you're finally ready to go on that trip, only to find out that your flight is canceled or delayed. If this is you, it probably doesn't make you feel better to know this, but you're not alone. Pent-up demand for travel, shortages of pilots and other crew have created chaos at airports across the U.S. and, frankly, around the world. What might make you feel better is some knowledge about what, if anything, you can do to make your trip as smooth as possible. So we called Benet Wilson for this. She's a longtime travel and aviation reporter, and she's senior editor at the travel website The Points Guy. And she's with us now. Benet Wilson, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
NPR

In 'Briefly, A Delicious Life,' love comes in multiple, sometimes surprising, forms

Nell Stevens' debut novel Briefly, A Delicious Life is a curious mashup of historical fiction, a ghost story, and a queer love story. The novel's narrator, Blanca, is the perspicacious ghost of a 14-year-old girl who died in a Carthusian monastery on the island of Mallorca in 1473. She has remained there ever since, deliberately haunting generations of monks and sacristans in retaliation for her premature demise.
