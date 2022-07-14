ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to an Estimated $480 Million for July 15 Drawing

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
 5 days ago
The tenth largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions® will be up for grabs on Friday, July 15 – an estimated $480 million ($276.0 million cash)! The jackpot keeps rolling after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night: the white balls 4, 7, 10, 45 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 12.

While the jackpot remains elusive, there have been plenty of winning tickets at all other prize levels. In the July 12 drawing, there were a total of 1,197,065 winning tickets sold, with prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million. One ticket, sold in Illinois, matched the five white balls to win the game’s $1 million second prize.

Thirty-eight tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third prize. Five of those are worth $20,000 each because they also included the optional Megaplier (a $1 extra purchase available in most states), which was 2X Tuesday night. The other 33 third-prize tickets win $10,000 each.

Since the jackpot was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15, there have been more than 14.1 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 24 worth $1 million or more. Those big prizes have been won in 13 states across the country: Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

Before the most recent Tennessee jackpot win, three other jackpots have been won to date in 2022. It all started with a $426 million prize in California on January 28, followed by $128 million in New York on March 8 and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

Amount Date Winning Tickets

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD

$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA

$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

$522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA

$516 million 5/21//2021 1-PA

$480 million (est) 7/15/2022 ?

